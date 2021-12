If you frequented any of your favorite stores this year, you've likely noticed items missing from shelves from time to time. While some of that can be attributed to supply chain shortages, major retailers in the U.S. have also had to pull products from shelves. In May, Target had to recall more than 58,000 shower stools after 12 customers reported injuries. And more recently, the retailer pulled nine different packaged cupcakes due to a recall from the manufacturer Tastykake. Now, Target is the center of another recall, with one product being taken off shelves due to a major safety issue. Read on to find out what Target is asking shoppers to stop using immediately.

RETAIL ・ 9 HOURS AGO