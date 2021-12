It's a girl! A woman in New York gave birth Sunday to a baby girl, and according to officials, both the mom and newborn child are doing well. Doesn't sound like too huge of a deal, right? Well, it's not every day someone gives birth inside of their vehicle in traffic. That is exactly what police said happened when the new mother and her husband got stuck in traffic on their way to the hospital, according to the New York Post.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO