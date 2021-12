DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Fire and Rescue Department is launching its inaugural "Heating up the Holidays" bicycle drive. To participate, the department asks that you purchase a new children's bicycle at Target, Wal-Mart, or through Amazon as a donation. Bikes can be delivered to any Decatur Fire and Rescue station throughout the city or to the Decatur Public Safety Training Center located at 4119 Old Highway 31.

DECATUR, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO