ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima teen pleads guilty to murder in fire death

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHUso_0dJuHhG700
Jervon Fernandez-Wesley, right, pleaded guilty to murder Friday in connection to the death of his half-brother in a fire in August 2020. Pictured at left is his attorney, Anthony VanNoy.

LIMA — A Lima teen faces 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty Friday to murder for starting a fire that killed his half-brother.

Jervon Fernandez-Wesley, 19, of Lima, pleaded guilty to one count of murder. In exchange, prosecutors dropped three charges from the indictment, including aggravated arson, aggravated murder and murder.

The aggravated murder charge could’ve meant life in prison without a possibility of parole for Fernandez-Wesley.

With the guilty plea, Fernandez-Wesley admitted his actions caused the death of his 14-year-old half-brother, Michael Gillyard. He started the fatal fire Aug. 15, 2020, at 128 W. Circular St., Lima.

Court records show that Fernandez-Wesley initially told police he was sleeping at a friend’s house at the time of the fire. He later admitted he started the blaze by lighting a stuffed animal on fire in the bathroom, as well as lighting several papers in the kitchen.

He allegedly told investigators he started the fire to “hurt anyone in the house.”

Fernandez-Wesley, represented by attorney Anthony VanNoy, kept his answers short in court Friday, answering Judge Terri Kohlrieser with “yes, ma’am” and “no” answers. Aside from court personnel, attorneys and the media, only a representative of Crime Victim Services attended the hearing.

Kohlrieser ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing will take place at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, although the accepted murder charge has an automatic sentence of 15 years to life in prison, with a possibility of parole after 15 years. Kohlrieser said she wanted the presentence investigation to forward information on to the parole board for review once he becomes eligible.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CBS News

First members of military are discharged for refusing COVID vaccine

The Air Force has discharged 27 service members for refusing to receive a COVID vaccine, marking the first service members to be involuntarily discharged for balking the rule. A spokesperson for the Air Force said the 27 active duty members discharged received counseling about the vaccines, and when they still refused, commanders made the decision to discharge them for refusing to comply with the Pentagon's vaccine rule, a lawful order.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Arson#Sentencing#Attorneys#Crime Victim Services
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
4K+
Followers
171
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy