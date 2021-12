A prolonged Atmospheric River will produce heavy snow across much of the U.S. West through Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Snowfall of 60 - 150 cm (2 - 5 feet) or more is likely in the Sierra Nevada, with 30 - 90 cm (1 - 3 feet) expected across much of the western terrain. This will lead to dangerous travel through the mountain passes, NWS Weather Prediction Center warns.

