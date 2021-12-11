Jags' Urban Meyer not seeing eye to eye with GM Trent Baalke?

While Urban Meyer being a one-and-done is far from certain, the former national championship-winning coach's first season has gone about as badly as possible. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Less than a year into the Jaguars‘ Urban Meyer–Trent Baalke partnership, the two power brokers might not be seeing eye to eye. Some tension has surfaced between the new coworkers, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports notes. This is certainly not the first sign of trouble for the Meyer regime in Jacksonville. A host of controversies and/or scrutinized decisions have emerged this year, peaking with the first-year NFL HC’s decision not to fly back to Jacksonville with the team earlier this season, and the Jags are now 2-10. They have seen their offense, led by prized QB prospect Trevor Lawrence, struggle for most of the season. The Jaguars are averaging just 10.6 points per game over their six contests since their bye week, inviting speculation about assistants’ job security. Baalke, the ex-49ers GM whom the Jags named to the same position shortly after tabbing Meyer to lead their latest rebuild, might not be on solid ground either. While Meyer being a one-and-done is far from certain, the former national championship-winning coach’s first season has gone about as badly as possible.

Here is the latest from around the AFC: