ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Freeport and Rockford East might have the two best wrestling programs in the NIC-10 this season. The margin of difference between the two is razor thin.



We saw that Thursday night at East when the Pretzels edged the E-Rabs 40-39. For highlights click on the media player.

