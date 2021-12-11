ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Eyeglass Factory gives free glasses to children in need in Santa Barbara

By Julia Nguyen
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Eyeglass Factory Stores will be providing free glasses to children beginning Friday.

The store is hoping to provide glasses to children in need during the holiday season.

The program runs every year around this time.

Kids 18 and under who declare themselves as financially insecure will be able to get a free pair of glasses.

There are three Eyeglass Factory stores in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Camarillo.

Kids can show up at the store with their prescription or can pay for a $30 exam before receiving their new pair of glasses.

For more information on Eyeglass Factory, click here .

The post Eyeglass Factory gives free glasses to children in need in Santa Barbara appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel 3-12

Unity Holiday Celebration honors volunteers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-This December's star-studded Unity Holiday Celebration honored volunteers. Director of Operations Cynthia Hooper said, "It has been amazing. We were recognizing our volunteers this year. We realized last year when we didn't have them how valuable they are. So it is fantastic." They recognized longtime employees, too. The average employee hired by the late The post Unity Holiday Celebration honors volunteers appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Rainstorm expected to soak Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - More rain is in the forecast throughout the Central Coast this week. Santa Maria is expected to receive rain for most of Monday afternoon and into the evening. Locals experienced some drizzles starting around 10:00 a.m. and is expected to continue throughout the rest of the morning. More rain is expected The post Rainstorm expected to soak Santa Maria appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
City
Camarillo, CA
City
Ventura, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children In Need#Charity#Eyeglass Factory#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

City of Santa Maria offers free sand in preparation for upcoming rain

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is offering free sand to the community at various sites in preparation for the rain. Residents can take up to 25 sandbags free of charge. The sandbags are not filled and are to be used for flooding due to rain only. Bags can be obtained at The post City of Santa Maria offers free sand in preparation for upcoming rain appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

OASIS Senior Center: Volunteers delivering packages for home-bound seniors during loneliest months of pandemic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While COVID-19 has made it a difficult year for many, a local senior center says it's been perhaps the most challenging for senior citizens. The OASIS Senior Center in Orcutt say they've worked hard to continue providing activities for seniors during the pandemic. But because many of its members felt afraid The post OASIS Senior Center: Volunteers delivering packages for home-bound seniors during loneliest months of pandemic appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

“A Winter Celebration” features Ventura College performers on Saturday and Sunday

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura College Choirs, Orchestras, Chamber Music & Jazz Band are performing live on campus this weekend. The students have one more show on Sunday Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. The Ventura College Department of Performing Arts hired a crew to build an outdoor stage due to the pandemic. The show is free to The post “A Winter Celebration” features Ventura College performers on Saturday and Sunday appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy