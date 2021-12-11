ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

D12 in Colorado Springs explains decision to drop mask requirements on Dec. 18

By Dan Beedie
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KiT5S_0dJuHC5i00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - First Academy School District 20 and Colorado Springs School District 11 announced their mask requirements would expire next week. Now, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 says they have plans in place to drop mandatory mask policies within their buildings.

In a letter to parents and staff, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12’s Superintendent David Peak says the district will no longer require masks or facial coverings in the district buildings starting Dec. 18.

In the letter sent on Dec. 9, Peak says the new mask policy coincides with updated quarantine guidance issued by El Paso County health officials.

“Recently, the El Paso County Public Health Department revised its guidance for local school districts effective December 18, 2021.  Officials will no longer require mandatory, automatic quarantines for COVID-19 in local schools,” said Peak. “As you know, the reason for our indoor mask mandate was to keep students out of quarantine and in school. Given the removal of mandatory, automatic quarantines by public health effective December 18, 2021, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 will no longer require a mask or facial covering while indoors for students, staff, and visitors beginning December 18, 2021.”

El Paso County Public Health tells 13 Investigates they are working on new guidance which will be posted next week with an effective date of Dec. 18, but would not say what the guidance entails.

Both D11 and D20 updated their COVID-19 policies this week, informing parents their mandatory mask requirements would expire on Dec. 13. Both districts say a major reason for the change in policy stems from updates in the fight against COVID-19 including COVID-19 vaccine boosters, and all children 5 - 18 are now eligible to receive the vaccine if they choose.

Due to federal mandates, students will still be required to wear masks while using district transportation or school busses. D20 schools Air Academy High School and Douglass Valley Elementary still require their students to wear masks per U.S. Air Force Academy mandate.

“The use of facial coverings/masks was never meant to be permanent,” said D20 Superintendent Tom Gregory in a release unveiling the change in mask policy. “Instead, it was a temporary measure to help keep our students and staff out of quarantines and in the classroom until changes in our environment occurred.”

The post D12 in Colorado Springs explains decision to drop mask requirements on Dec. 18 appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs health coach shares how to beat the “holiday blues” this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holidays are advertised as the happiest time of year, but that's not the case for everyone. One Southern Colorado health coach says she sees an uptick in clients during this time of year, every year. Hannah Nicholson is a Functional Medicine Certified Health Coach in Colorado Springs. "We kind The post Colorado Springs health coach shares how to beat the “holiday blues” this year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Temporary entrance opens up access Garden of the Gods park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A temporary entrance at Gateway Road is now open to people interested in visiting Garden of the Gods park. According to the City of Colorado Springs, the entrance will allow people to access the iconic park while the area for the planned roundabout is being built. The City of Colorado The post Temporary entrance opens up access Garden of the Gods park appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Medical Health Director parting ways with El Paso County Public Health

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday afternoon, 13 Investigates confirmed the El Paso County Medical Director is leaving her position by the end of December. Doctor Robin Johnson was hired by El Paso County Public Health in 2018. During her time with EPCPH, she guided the county through the COVID-19 pandemic. It's unclear why The post Medical Health Director parting ways with El Paso County Public Health appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council review fire evacuation ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs City Council is now reviewing a proposed ordinance that fire evacuation experts say would set the standard for fire-prone communities across the country. During a work session in November, Colorado Springs City Council members were presented with the results from a highly anticipated fire evacuation study - paid The post Colorado Springs City Council review fire evacuation ordinance appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
El Paso County, CO
Education
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
El Paso County, CO
Health
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Education
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
KRDO News Channel 13

Water main break along Mark Dabling Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are working on repairing a water main break along Mark Dabling Boulevard. Colorado Springs Utilities announced the water main break at 5:13 p.m. According to CSU, Mark Dabling Blvd. between Woodmen Rd. and Rockrimmon Blvd. is closed. #TrafficAlert Mark Dabling Blvd is closed between Woodmen Rd and Rockrimmon Blvd The post Water main break along Mark Dabling Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council selects Stephannie Fortune to succeed resigning longtime member Richard Skorman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 6 p.m. Monday, the City Council chose Stephannie Fortune to replace current District 3 Councilman Richard Skorman, who earlier announced his resignation at the end of the year to focus on his downtown businesses. KRDO Fortune, 58, is a longtime community activist who has worked for several elected The post Colorado Springs City Council selects Stephannie Fortune to succeed resigning longtime member Richard Skorman appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Public forum for feedback on proposed Liquor Entertainment District in Downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo City Staff is holding a public forum on the proposed Liquor Entertainment District in Downtown Pueblo. Tuesday, December 14, residents and businesses can provide comments and feedback regarding the map of the proposed downtown district. Below is a map of the proposed district provided by the City of Pueblo: City The post Public forum for feedback on proposed Liquor Entertainment District in Downtown Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Wintry blast brings first measurable snow to Pueblo, nothing for Colorado Springs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- With a quick gust, Pueblo saw its first taste of wintry weather Friday when snow blanketed grassy areas and dampened streets -- but the same system just brought a dusting of snow that was swept away by the wind before making its mark in Colorado Springs. The National Weather Service confirmed The post Wintry blast brings first measurable snow to Pueblo, nothing for Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Academy High School#D11#D20
KRDO News Channel 13

First person vaccinated from COVID-19 in Southern Colorado reflects on past year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - December 14, 2021 marks one year since the first COVID-19 vaccine doses outside of a clinical trial were administered across Colorado and the rest of the United States. The first person to receive the shot in Southern Colorado was Jeremy Hulsker, a registered charge nurse at UCHealth in Colorado Springs. The post First person vaccinated from COVID-19 in Southern Colorado reflects on past year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Toys for Tots donations low so far in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The 'Season of Sharing' toy drive is on Friday and all donations will go to Toys for Tots, but the nonprofit says they need toys more than ever this year. "They’re coming in, but they’re coming in slow compared to years past," said Russ Miller with Toys for Tots. Miller says The post Toys for Tots donations low so far in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Union petitions for $15 minimum wage at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The United Campus Workers Colorado union has started a petition asking the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs for a raise. According to the union --which is made up of students, and full-time and part-time faculty and staff in the University of Colorado school system-- the majority of its workers make close to The post Union petitions for $15 minimum wage at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Three victims shot overnight at house party in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a shooting at a house party. EPSO received multiple calls about the shooting on Saturday, December 11th around midnight. Residents said they heard around five shots at a house party in the 2100 block of Wild Turkey Drive. Once The post Three victims shot overnight at house party in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

District 70 officials ask Pueblo Board of Health to remove mask mandate in letter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a letter sent to the Pueblo Board of Health Friday morning, District 70 officials asked the Board of Health to "immediately remove these mandates and leave these decisions to the district." The letter, signed by five new District 70 School Board members, said "it is becoming evident within our schools The post District 70 officials ask Pueblo Board of Health to remove mask mandate in letter appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Donate to KRDO’s Season of Sharing Toy Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- You can help a child in southern Colorado wake up to a new gift this holiday season by helping the KRDO Season of Sharing Toy Drive on Friday, Dec. 10. KRDO is partnering with Toys for Tots and Christmas Unlimited to take donations at American Furniture Warehouse off Interstate 25 The post Donate to KRDO’s Season of Sharing Toy Drive appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mayor calls for countywide indoor mask order

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo's mayor is calling on the Pueblo County Board of Health to issue an indoor mask order throughout Pueblo County. The call to action comes with continuing concerns about hospital capacity in the Steel City. “We are sending patients away from Pueblo," said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar. "Some of them we The post Pueblo Mayor calls for countywide indoor mask order appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Winners announced for Colorado Springs’ first annual SCHEELS $40K Giving Campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The popular sports retailer, SCHEELS have announced the winners for the first annual $40,000 Giving Campaign for 2021. Over 4,500 community member nominations have been received in Colorado Springs. According to Colorado Springs SCHEELS' press release, the first annual Giving Campaign allowed six non-profit organizations to win $5,000 and one The post Winners announced for Colorado Springs’ first annual SCHEELS $40K Giving Campaign appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition sees big boost from Colorado Gives Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado non-profits are seeing the benefits from 'Colorado Gives Day' and the 12th annual event raised $54.4 million for more than 3,000 participating Colorado non-profits. One of those non-profits is The Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition, a statewide immigrant rights organization that also saw a breaking record number thanks to The post Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition sees big boost from Colorado Gives Day appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Secretary of State moves forward with investigation into El Paso County GOP finances

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Secretary of State's Office is moving forward with its investigation into alleged campaign finance law violations by the El Paso County Republican Party. The alleged campaign finance law violations, including the possibility that at least $50,000 and high price auction items from a summer fundraiser are missing, were The post Secretary of State moves forward with investigation into El Paso County GOP finances appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Waitlist at state hospital in Pueblo could cause delay in Letecia Stauch’s murder trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, is expected to undergo a mental health evaluation surrounding her alleged actions after Gannon's death, but a backlog at the state hospital could cause a delay in the case. Stauch appeared in court virtually on Thursday for a The post Waitlist at state hospital in Pueblo could cause delay in Letecia Stauch’s murder trial appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Mental health organization in Colorado Springs one of many taking donations for Colorado Gives Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- December 7th is Colorado Gives Day, a day solely focused on supporting and donating to non-profits across the state. In Colorado Springs, one of the participating non-profits in the state initiative is the National Alliance on Mental Illness Colorado Springs (NAMI). "We try to be here, not just for that first The post Mental health organization in Colorado Springs one of many taking donations for Colorado Gives Day appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy