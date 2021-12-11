In-Depth: Outdoor winter sports took terrible hit in 2020

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the winter outdoor recreation economy sank 27 percent in 2020 when compared to 2019.

The Bureau's annual evaluation of outdoor industries, going back to 2012, showed minor bumps and dips from year to year until the dramatic drop related both to the pandemic and drought.

But the drop wasn't consistent through all winter outdoor recreation. Snowmobiling only dropped seven percent, compared to 38 percent for skiing and 40 percent for snowboarding.