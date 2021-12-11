ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

In-Depth: Outdoor winter sports took terrible hit in 2020

By Max Roth
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r01AR_0dJuH9Wm00

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the winter outdoor recreation economy sank 27 percent in 2020 when compared to 2019.

The Bureau's annual evaluation of outdoor industries, going back to 2012, showed minor bumps and dips from year to year until the dramatic drop related both to the pandemic and drought.

But the drop wasn't consistent through all winter outdoor recreation. Snowmobiling only dropped seven percent, compared to 38 percent for skiing and 40 percent for snowboarding.

Comments / 0

Related
Photofocus

Outdoor winter photography ideas to try this snowy season

The great outdoors take on a unique beauty at this time of the year. So, it’s not surprising that it’s the favorite season of many photographers. So, if you’re planning to do some outdoor winter photography soon, make the most out of it with these 10 photo ideas.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Gonzaga Bulletin

Wandering in a winter wonderland: GU Outdoors winter trips and rentals

Gonzaga winter culture is centered around snow sports. For some Zags, suiting up for the snow and finding something to do in the cold might be a new experience. Gonzaga Outdoors is making it easy to get outside in the freezing temperatures. Trips and events throughout the winter months will...
SPOKANE, WA
cbslocal.com

‘Perfect Storm’ For Winter Outdoor Activities On Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Whether you were plowing, working, or playing, the 14-to-15 inches of snow in the south metro made for a busy Saturday. “It’s kind of a perfect storm in a good way for us,” said Buck Hill CFO Nate Birr. “Nothing like getting some beautiful flurries, a lot of them. And then on top of it, you get a bluebird day on a Saturday.”
BURNSVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Drought#Bureau
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy