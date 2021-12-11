Shopping: The 30+ Best Hollywood-Inspired Stocking Stuffers for Every Type of Giftee

Treating someone to a gift card is nice, but there are more creative ways to give something unexpectedly thoughtful in a small package. Whether you’re shopping for kids (and children at heart), luxury-loving beauty buffs, techies , movie lovers, home spa enthusiasts or fitness aficionados (and every type of person in between), we’ve rounded some of the best stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.

Ahead, check out over 30 Hollywood-inspired picks for every budget, from surprises under $10 and affordable luxuries for $50 or less to star-approved items that top off at $200. Need more gifting options? Check out more ideas from The Hollywood Reporter ‘s holiday gift guides .

1. OGX Refresh Revitalize Extra Strength Dry Shampoo

Some of the best dry shampoos also make perfect stocking stuffers. Pro hairstylist-favored brand OGX’s revitalizing and oil-absorbing dry shampoo leaves hair feeling fresh and gives tresses of all textures that effortless second-day look during the busy holiday season.

Buy: OGX Refresh Revitalize Extra Strength Dry Shampoo $6.99

2. Hot Wheels Color Reveal Cars 2-Pack

If Santa can’t fit a life-sized Lambo down the chimney, then these cool color-changing Hot Wheels cars might be a better option — and unlike a real ride, they’ll fit in stockings and don’t require insurance.

3. Star Dust Ultra Bright Glowing Stars

Inspire them to go for infinity and beyond (or just create a cool space-inspired room) with this set of 200 glow-in-the-dark stars .

Buy: Ultra Brighter Glow in the Dark Stars $16.95

4. Everyday Humans Coffee Lover Set

Gen Z coffee and skincare connoisseur Everyday Humans has collaborated with java-powered influencer @coffeebae97 on a limited-edition gift set that comes with Bae World “Lovers Roast” single-origin beans (which has notes of chocolate, caramel and citrus) and oat milk-inspired SPF30 lip balm. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Asian Mental Health Collective.

5. Wikki Stix Reusable Molding and Sculpting Sticks

Trust us when we say that this sensory-friendly set of Wikki Stix will be the attention-consuming gift that keeps on giving to kids and caregivers alike.

Buy: Wikki Stix Reusable Molding and Sculpting Sticks $8.03

6. Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Selena’s Faves 4-Piece Mini Set

Selena Gomez superfans can beautify like their favorite singer with the Rare Beauty founder’s four-piece favorites set of makeup.

7. Dash Mini Toaster Oven

For those moments they need to warm up an elf-sized pie, a bagel or a sandwich for one, this charming mini toaster oven is the perfect stocking stuffer for the home chef who’s short on kitchen counter space.

8. Silk Hair Tie Stargazer Holiday Bauble

Upgrade their scrunchie situation with Silk’s trio of stylish hair ties in chic colorways.

9. Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2

This R2-D2 Tamagotchi digital pet is two nostalgic toys in one.

Buy: Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2 $19.99

10. Stojo Extra Large Collapsible Coffee Cup with Straw

Stojo’s collapsible, travel-friendly cup means your eco-conscious coffee lover will always have a reusable vessel on hand.

Buy: Stojo Extra Large Collapsible Coffee Cup $25.00

11. Meri Meri Peppermint Candy Surprise Balls

Kids of all ages (including those at heart) will love unraveling these seemingly never-ending peppermint surprise balls filled with festive goodies (think silly jokes, stickers, friendship bracelets and more).

12. Josie Maran Give Butter, Spread Joy Set

You get not one, but eight stocking stuffers out of model-turned-beauty entrepreneur Josie Maran’s luxurious set of argan oil whipped body butters in best-selling scents — or you can keep one (or two) tubes for yourself and gift the rest to your favorite beauty buffs.

13. Parents Are Human Card Game

Help your family bridge the generation and language gaps with Parents Are Human’s card game , which was designed to help players foster deeper relationships through 70 heartwarming and thought-provoking personal prompts. (Actress Tiffany Chu recently showed off her game.) The game is available in bilingual options, including in traditional and simplified Chinese, Spanish, Korean, Filipino/Tagalog and Vietnamese (more languages are in the works, too).

Buy: Parents Are Human Card Game $24.99

14. Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Camera with Mini Contact Sheet

On-the-go shutterbugs can start snapping away instantly after they unwrap this Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 camera , which comes with a 10-sheet film pack and lets giftees shoot retro-style selfies and scenes.

Buy: Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera Mini Contact Sheet $111.94

15. Tom Ford Leather Eau de Parfum

Add warmth and spice to their fragrance collection with fashion designer and film director Tom Ford’s newest Leather eau de parfum , a woodsy scent with notes of black leather and violet and jasmine flowers.

16. Runamok Maple Glimmer of Hope Sparkle Maple Syrup

A drizzle of Runamok Maple’s sweet stocking stuffer will add literal (edible) sparkles to your giftee’s brunches in the new year.

17. Echo Dot with Sengled Smart Lightbulb

Can you say, “Alexa, give my giftee’s home and lighting situation a smarter setup?” Amazon’s latest Echo Dot speaker lets you use voice commands to check the weather or your schedule, find recipes and control smart home accessories such as lightbulbs (like the Sengle one included in this limited-edition bundle), to name a few tasks.

Buy: Echo Dot with Sengled Smart Lightbulb $29.99

18. Diptyque Mini Candle Gift Set

Frequently found in the homes of Hollywood stars and beauty insiders , Diptyque’s mini candle gift set is one of the best stocking stuffers for those who appreciate little luxuries.

19. PVO Mini Projector

Any indoor or outdoor wall can be turned into a theater with PVO’s mini projector , which has HDMI and USB inputs and comes with a remote control. To bring the price down to just $56, clip the extra 20 percent off coupon on the product page.

Buy: PVO Mini Projector $69.99

20. Mejuri Gold Dôme Huggies

Billie Eilish, Lucy Hale, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are just a handful of fans who have worn Mejuri’s sleek and affordable fine jewelry pieces. These bold gold dome huggies will keep stylish recipients’ ears sparkling all year-round (and if you order before Dec. 19, they’ll arrive in time for Christmas.)

21. Anchal Cross-Stitch Toiletry Bag

Socially-conscious globe-trotters can stow away their travel essentials in this fair-trade toiletry bag that was made responsibly in India from GOTS-certified organic cotton.

22. Funko Pop! It’s A Small World Collectors Game

Need more stocking-sized Disney gifts ? This collectors edition “It’s A Small World” game reveals a beautifully illustrated mini board and 80 picture cards for keeping busy at home or while waiting at the parks.

Buy: Funko Disney It’s a Small World Game Collector’s Edition $23.80

23. Go Time Gear Two-Person Life Tent

For those who are always embarking on a last-minute adventure (fodder for a future screenplay, perhaps?), this two-person tent will give ’em shelter.

Buy: Go Time Gear Two-Person Life Tent $16.95

24. Pura Vida Harry Potter Collection

No matter what house they’ve been sorted into, charm the Harry Potter fans on your holiday list with a bracelet or necklace from Pura Vida’s collaboration with the fantasy film and book franchise. The jewelry collection ($15 to $20) includes colorful braided bracelets featuring charms that represent the houses of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin; and toggle chain necklaces with the crests of Gryffindor or Hufflepuff. The accessories brand will give five percent of proceeds from the line to the World Literacy Foundation for a maximum donation of $25,000.

25. Charlotte Tilbury Mini Iconic Lip Wardrobe

Giftees will always have red carpet-ready puckers when they swipe on celebrity makeup artist-turned-beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury’s best-selling lipsticks .

26. Béis Passport & Luggage Tag Set

Your favorite stylish traveler can jet-set like a star with this sleek passport and luggage tag set from Béis, the fashion- and function-minded travel accessories brand founded by You actress Shay Mitchell.

27. Tile Bluetooth Tracker Starter Pack

For the most forgetful folks on your list, these Android- and iOS-compatible Tile Bluetooth trackers will keep their keys and other belongings on their radar (at least within 250 feet).

Buy: Tile Bluetooth Tracker Starter Pack $37.99

28. Apple AirTag

If you’re shopping for an absent-minded Apple aficionado, an AirTag is one of this season’s best stocking stuffers that are actually quite useful. They’re on backorder pretty much everywhere, but retailers like Target and Best Buy let you order online and pick up at your local store. Or get a four-pack of AirTags ($99) if you want to fill more Apple aficionados’ stockings.

29. Asystem Limited Edition Gel Roll On Duo

For the traveler, athlete or pain-ridden pal, Asystem’s Radical Relief gel roll-on contains 300 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD, menthol arnica and other ingredients that combine for a relaxing, cooling sensation on the muscles. It comes in a giftable set of two (you might might want to keep one for yourself).

30. Crosley Tribute Radio with Bluetooth

Crosley’s vintage-inspired AM/FM radio has more tech features than meets the eye. Audiophiles can use it as a portable Bluetooth speaker or plug in headphones for a private listening experience.

Buy: Crosley Tribute Vintage AM/FM Bluetooth Radio $39.95

31. Anker 622 Magnetic Battery

Techies can never have enough battery power, and Anker’s MagGo wireless charge r will keep their iPhone 12 or 13 charged up while letting them prop up their smartphones for easy movie-watching.

Buy: Anker MagGo Magnetic battery $59.99

32. R+Co Bleu Repair and Revive Kit

For when they can’t get their regularly scheduled maintenance at the salon, R+Co’s Bleu Repair and Revive Kit will give them starry tress treatment at home. The four-piece set comes with the brand’s De Luxe shampoo, conditioner and masque (all feature vegan and cruelty-free formulas) and a hair brush in a tin storage box.

33. Theragun Mini Portable Massage Gun

After the long holiday season, recipients won’t mind putting Theragun’s mini portable massage gun to the test on their aching shoulders, arms, back and legs. (Miranda Kerr is among the stars who most recently sung its praises .)

Buy: Theragun Mini Portable Massage Gun $199.00