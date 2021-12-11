ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Shopping: The 30+ Best Hollywood-Inspired Stocking Stuffers for Every Type of Giftee

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349izI_0dJuH6sb00

Treating someone to a gift card is nice, but there are more creative ways to give something unexpectedly thoughtful in a small package. Whether you’re shopping for kids (and children at heart), luxury-loving beauty buffs, techies , movie lovers, home spa enthusiasts or fitness aficionados (and every type of person in between), we’ve rounded some of the best stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.

Ahead, check out over 30 Hollywood-inspired picks for every budget, from surprises under $10 and affordable luxuries for $50 or less to star-approved items that top off at $200. Need more gifting options? Check out more ideas from The Hollywood Reporter ‘s holiday gift guides .

1. OGX Refresh Revitalize Extra Strength Dry Shampoo

Some of the best dry shampoos also make perfect stocking stuffers. Pro hairstylist-favored brand OGX’s revitalizing and oil-absorbing dry shampoo leaves hair feeling fresh and gives tresses of all textures that effortless second-day look during the busy holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSVqG_0dJuH6sb00

Buy: OGX Refresh Revitalize Extra Strength Dry Shampoo $6.99

2. Hot Wheels Color Reveal Cars 2-Pack

If Santa can’t fit a life-sized Lambo down the chimney, then these cool color-changing Hot Wheels cars might be a better option — and unlike a real ride, they’ll fit in stockings and don’t require insurance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9of3_0dJuH6sb00

Hot Wheels Color Reveal Cars 2-Pack

$10


Buy now

3. Star Dust Ultra Bright Glowing Stars

Inspire them to go for infinity and beyond (or just create a cool space-inspired room) with this set of 200 glow-in-the-dark stars .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNgKr_0dJuH6sb00

Buy: Ultra Brighter Glow in the Dark Stars $16.95

4. Everyday Humans Coffee Lover Set

Gen Z coffee and skincare connoisseur Everyday Humans has collaborated with java-powered influencer @coffeebae97 on a limited-edition gift set that comes with Bae World “Lovers Roast” single-origin beans (which has notes of chocolate, caramel and citrus) and oat milk-inspired SPF30 lip balm. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Asian Mental Health Collective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPBcD_0dJuH6sb00

Everyday Humans Coffee Lover Set

$15


Buy now

5. Wikki Stix Reusable Molding and Sculpting Sticks

Trust us when we say that this sensory-friendly set of Wikki Stix will be the attention-consuming gift that keeps on giving to kids and caregivers alike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URnlh_0dJuH6sb00

Buy: Wikki Stix Reusable Molding and Sculpting Sticks $8.03

6. Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Selena’s Faves 4-Piece Mini Set

Selena Gomez superfans can beautify like their favorite singer with the Rare Beauty founder’s four-piece favorites set of makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsYkO_0dJuH6sb00

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set

$30


Buy now

7. Dash Mini Toaster Oven

For those moments they need to warm up an elf-sized pie, a bagel or a sandwich for one, this charming mini toaster oven is the perfect stocking stuffer for the home chef who’s short on kitchen counter space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CbTgt_0dJuH6sb00

Dash Mini Toaster Oven

$25


Buy now

8. Silk Hair Tie Stargazer Holiday Bauble

Upgrade their scrunchie situation with Silk’s trio of stylish hair ties in chic colorways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWhkH_0dJuH6sb00

Pure Silk Hair Tie Stargazer Holiday Bauble

$25


Buy now

9. Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2

This R2-D2 Tamagotchi digital pet is two nostalgic toys in one.

Buy: Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2 $19.99

10. Stojo Extra Large Collapsible Coffee Cup with Straw

Stojo’s collapsible, travel-friendly cup means your eco-conscious coffee lover will always have a reusable vessel on hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2kxA_0dJuH6sb00

Buy: Stojo Extra Large Collapsible Coffee Cup $25.00

11. Meri Meri Peppermint Candy Surprise Balls

Kids of all ages (including those at heart) will love unraveling these seemingly never-ending peppermint surprise balls filled with festive goodies (think silly jokes, stickers, friendship bracelets and more).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbZ2E_0dJuH6sb00

Meri Meri Peppermint Candy Surprise Balls

$28


Buy now

12. Josie Maran Give Butter, Spread Joy Set

You get not one, but eight stocking stuffers out of model-turned-beauty entrepreneur Josie Maran’s luxurious set of argan oil whipped body butters in best-selling scents — or you can keep one (or two) tubes for yourself and gift the rest to your favorite beauty buffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZudYi_0dJuH6sb00

Josie Maran Give Butter, Spread Joy Set

$59


Buy now

13. Parents Are Human Card Game

Help your family bridge the generation and language gaps with Parents Are Human’s card game , which was designed to help players foster deeper relationships through 70 heartwarming and thought-provoking personal prompts. (Actress Tiffany Chu recently showed off her game.) The game is available in bilingual options, including in traditional and simplified Chinese, Spanish, Korean, Filipino/Tagalog and Vietnamese (more languages are in the works, too).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gi28c_0dJuH6sb00

Buy: Parents Are Human Card Game $24.99

14. Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Camera with Mini Contact Sheet

On-the-go shutterbugs can start snapping away instantly after they unwrap this Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 camera , which comes with a 10-sheet film pack and lets giftees shoot retro-style selfies and scenes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O82ve_0dJuH6sb00

Buy: Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera Mini Contact Sheet $111.94

15. Tom Ford Leather Eau de Parfum

Add warmth and spice to their fragrance collection with fashion designer and film director Tom Ford’s newest Leather eau de parfum , a woodsy scent with notes of black leather and violet and jasmine flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXG11_0dJuH6sb00

Tom Ford Ombré Leather Eau de Parfum

$49


Buy now

16. Runamok Maple Glimmer of Hope Sparkle Maple Syrup

A drizzle of Runamok Maple’s sweet stocking stuffer will add literal (edible) sparkles to your giftee’s brunches in the new year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIy9t_0dJuH6sb00

Runamok Maple Glimmer of Hope Sparkle Maple Syrup

$18


Buy now

17. Echo Dot with Sengled Smart Lightbulb

Can you say, “Alexa, give my giftee’s home and lighting situation a smarter setup?” Amazon’s latest Echo Dot speaker lets you use voice commands to check the weather or your schedule, find recipes and control smart home accessories such as lightbulbs (like the Sengle one included in this limited-edition bundle), to name a few tasks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlyqA_0dJuH6sb00

Buy: Echo Dot with Sengled Smart Lightbulb $29.99

18. Diptyque Mini Candle Gift Set

Frequently found in the homes of Hollywood stars and beauty insiders , Diptyque’s mini candle gift set is one of the best stocking stuffers for those who appreciate little luxuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1miGtQ_0dJuH6sb00

Diptyque Miniature Candle Set

$85


Buy now

19. PVO Mini Projector

Any indoor or outdoor wall can be turned into a theater with PVO’s mini projector , which has HDMI and USB inputs and comes with a remote control. To bring the price down to just $56, clip the extra 20 percent off coupon on the product page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McCjC_0dJuH6sb00

Buy: PVO Mini Projector $69.99

20. Mejuri Gold Dôme Huggies

Billie Eilish, Lucy Hale, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are just a handful of fans who have worn Mejuri’s sleek and affordable fine jewelry pieces. These bold gold dome huggies will keep stylish recipients’ ears sparkling all year-round (and if you order before Dec. 19, they’ll arrive in time for Christmas.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZ6sc_0dJuH6sb00

Mejuri Dôme Gold Huggies

$50


Buy now

21. Anchal Cross-Stitch Toiletry Bag

Socially-conscious globe-trotters can stow away their travel essentials in this fair-trade toiletry bag that was made responsibly in India from GOTS-certified organic cotton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RW9Ua_0dJuH6sb00

Anchal Cross-Stitch Toiletry Bag

$36


Buy now

22. Funko Pop! It’s A Small World Collectors Game

Need more stocking-sized Disney gifts ? This collectors edition “It’s A Small World” game reveals a beautifully illustrated mini board and 80 picture cards for keeping busy at home or while waiting at the parks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZlE7_0dJuH6sb00

Buy: Funko Disney It’s a Small World Game Collector’s Edition $23.80

23. Go Time Gear Two-Person Life Tent

For those who are always embarking on a last-minute adventure (fodder for a future screenplay, perhaps?), this two-person tent will give ’em shelter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gI0J_0dJuH6sb00

Buy: Go Time Gear Two-Person Life Tent $16.95

24. Pura Vida Harry Potter Collection

No matter what house they’ve been sorted into, charm the Harry Potter fans on your holiday list with a bracelet or necklace from Pura Vida’s collaboration with the fantasy film and book franchise. The jewelry collection ($15 to $20) includes colorful braided bracelets featuring charms that represent the houses of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin; and toggle chain necklaces with the crests of Gryffindor or Hufflepuff. The accessories brand will give five percent of proceeds from the line to the World Literacy Foundation for a maximum donation of $25,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvO7L_0dJuH6sb00

Pura Vida Hufflepuff Charm Bracelet

$20


Buy now

25. Charlotte Tilbury Mini Iconic Lip Wardrobe

Giftees will always have red carpet-ready puckers when they swipe on celebrity makeup artist-turned-beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury’s best-selling lipsticks .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkkXg_0dJuH6sb00

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Iconic Lip Wardrobe

$45


Buy now

26. Béis Passport & Luggage Tag Set

Your favorite stylish traveler can jet-set like a star with this sleek passport and luggage tag set from Béis, the fashion- and function-minded travel accessories brand founded by You actress Shay Mitchell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjZg2_0dJuH6sb00

Beis Passport & Luggage Tag Set

$44


Buy now

27. Tile Bluetooth Tracker Starter Pack

For the most forgetful folks on your list, these Android- and iOS-compatible Tile Bluetooth trackers will keep their keys and other belongings on their radar (at least within 250 feet).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhxAk_0dJuH6sb00

Buy: Tile Bluetooth Tracker Starter Pack $37.99

28. Apple AirTag

If you’re shopping for an absent-minded Apple aficionado, an AirTag is one of this season’s best stocking stuffers that are actually quite useful. They’re on backorder pretty much everywhere, but retailers like Target and Best Buy let you order online and pick up at your local store. Or get a four-pack of AirTags ($99) if you want to fill more Apple aficionados’ stockings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jchjs_0dJuH6sb00

Apple AirTag

$29


Buy now

29. Asystem Limited Edition Gel Roll On Duo

For the traveler, athlete or pain-ridden pal, Asystem’s Radical Relief gel roll-on contains 300 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD, menthol arnica and other ingredients that combine for a relaxing, cooling sensation on the muscles. It comes in a giftable set of two (you might might want to keep one for yourself).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1mT5_0dJuH6sb00

Asystem Limited Edition Gel Roll On Duo

$99


Buy now

30. Crosley Tribute Radio with Bluetooth

Crosley’s vintage-inspired AM/FM radio has more tech features than meets the eye. Audiophiles can use it as a portable Bluetooth speaker or plug in headphones for a private listening experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31YGXw_0dJuH6sb00

Buy: Crosley Tribute Vintage AM/FM Bluetooth Radio $39.95

31. Anker 622 Magnetic Battery

Techies can never have enough battery power, and Anker’s MagGo wireless charge r will keep their iPhone 12 or 13 charged up while letting them prop up their smartphones for easy movie-watching.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrQwT_0dJuH6sb00

Buy: Anker MagGo Magnetic battery $59.99

32. R+Co Bleu Repair and Revive Kit

For when they can’t get their regularly scheduled maintenance at the salon, R+Co’s Bleu Repair and Revive Kit will give them starry tress treatment at home. The four-piece set comes with the brand’s De Luxe shampoo, conditioner and masque (all feature vegan and cruelty-free formulas) and a hair brush in a tin storage box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3vwE_0dJuH6sb00

R+Co Bleu Repair and Revive Kit

$180


Buy now

33. Theragun Mini Portable Massage Gun

After the long holiday season, recipients won’t mind putting Theragun’s mini portable massage gun to the test on their aching shoulders, arms, back and legs. (Miranda Kerr is among the stars who most recently sung its praises .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jy9zf_0dJuH6sb00

Buy: Theragun Mini Portable Massage Gun $199.00

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Mexican Actress Carmen Salinas Dies at 82

Mexican actor Carmen Salinas, known for movies like Danzón, Man on Fire and Bellas de Noche and telenovelas and series including María la del Barrio and Mujeres Asesinas, has died. She was 82. Relatives of the actor announced her death Thursday night on Salinas’ Twitter account. “With great sorrow, we inform you that leading actress Carmen Salinas passed away today,” says the message along with a black and white photograph of the artist, thanking her fans for their support. Salinas had been in a coma after suffering a stroke in November. Details about her funeral services would be released later, her family said. Jocular...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Courtney Thorne-Smith Was Grateful Norm Macdonald Destroyed ‘Chairman of the Board’ on Conan O’Brien’s ‘Late Night’

Not only was Courtney Thorne-Smith not mad at Norm Macdonald for making a mockery of her upcoming film Chairman of the Board during a classic 1997 interview on Late Night With Conan O’Brien, she was grateful. The actress was a recent guest on an episode of Inside Conan: An Important Hollywood Podcast where she was asked about the moment, since it had gone viral after the shocking, heartbreaking death of Macdonald in September. The late comic-actor had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Thorne-Smith, who was there that time to promote the soon-to-be-notorious Carrot Top...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mike Lindell Experiences Rejection in Libel Suit Over Hollywood Romance

Many individuals would love to read about themselves dating a Hollywood star. But not Mike Lindell. The MyPillow CEO filed suit earlier this year when the Daily Mail published a story claiming he once dated 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski for nine months. Lindell may insist the article is untrue, but even so, a New York federal judge says it’s not defamatory. On Friday, Lindell’s complaint was dismissed. Lindell sued over an article that claimed he wooed Krakowski with champagne and various bottles of liquor. Lindell, represented by Charles Harder, says he’s been clean and sober for over a decade as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
Person
Josie Maran
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts for Dads 2021: Gear, Gadgets, Spirits & More

It’s the holiday season — so you better not forget about papa. The best Christmas gifts for dad this year are better than ever, and given all of the odd supply chain freakouts happening right now, it’s probably best to look over the best Christmas gifts for men now rather than later. Whatever you have in mind, just remember that this thoughtful gesture can serve as a humble thank you, letting him know you appreciate everything he’s done as a parent. However, searching for the best Christmas gifts for fathers can present challenges, especially if you’re dealing with a super-picky old...
NFL
Elle

The 29 Best Activewear Brands for Literally Every Type of Workout

Working out means different things to different people, but one universally accepted truth is that you should feel comfortable. We’re not exactly wearing jeans in downward dog, so finding activewear that caters to your lifestyle is a top priority. Are you searching for sweat-wicking technology that can handle a burpee, or does your low-impact routine require super-stretchy materials?
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Best Buy#Hot Wheels Color#Ultra Brighter Glow#Everyday Humans#Java#Coffeebae97#Bae World
In Style

Amazon Is Having a Rare Sale on Anti-Aging Skincare — Snag This Line-Erasing Cream for $23

Top secret information coming your way: Amazon is having a rare sale on highly rated beauty products, including anti-aging heroes beloved by the masses. This limited-time event poses the perfect opportunity to finish holiday shopping (everything will arrive in time for the big day) or to stock up on lotions and potions for yourself. You'll find pore-cleansing devices, collagen facial balms, and dullness-correcting serums for less — and if there's one thing you can't miss, it's the Vichy Aqualia Thermal Moisturizer for $23.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SFGate

The Best Beauty Stocking Stuffer Ideas, According to Nine Celebrity Makeup Artists

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s new...
MAKEUP
WISH-TV

Stocking stuffer gadget gift ideas

These gift ideas are small enough to fit in a stocking, but powerful enough to make a meaningful gift. David Novak, the Gadget Guy, joined us today to share what makes each of these gadgets special. 1. PaperLike for iPad. Around $40, paperlike.com. For iPad Mini owners that use their...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
kingsvillerecord.com

Sweet, Chocolatey Stocking Stuffers

(Family Features) If you find yourself deciding between gifting traditional stocking stuffers or giving the gift of tasty snacks at the holidays, there’s one simple solution: go for both. After all, combining two hallmarks of the season – sweet treats and stylish gifts – is a surefire way to put yourself on the nice list this year.
SHOPPING
KRQE News 13

The 8 best high-end gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for new parents are best?  It can be tricky shopping for new parents, especially if you’re unsure whether to get a gift for them or the baby. Most parents go to great lengths to ensure they have everything a baby needs before the […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
guitar.com

The best stocking stuffers for guitarists in 2021

Is there a guitarist in your life this holiday season you’d like to treat? Maybe you don’t have the budget for a big gift, or are just looking to throw in something extra to the present pile? Here’s a list of the best stocking stuffers for guitarists in 2021, small gifts that are sure to warm the heart of any six-string player.
SHOPPING
la-story.com

Simplify Your Holiday Shopping with This Stocking Stuffer Guide from CLD!

Everyone knows about the gifts under the tree, but what is Christmas without some goodie-filled stockings!. You are covered courtesy of one of my favorite PR companies: CLD!. Here’s a great guide for great stocking stuffer products (and maybe not so much “stuffers”.. but great items you would LOVE to have!)
RETAIL
yoursun.com

Original and thoughtful stocking stuffers

Hopefully at this point in the holiday shopping season, everyone has been crossed off your list and the only thing between you and Christmas bliss are a few last-minute stocking stuffers. Here are fun, original and thoughtful gifts that look anything but 11th hour. TRAVELER WHO HAS EVERYTHING. Gorgeous for...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

The Best Stocking Stuffers to Gift This Year, From Pint-Sized Projectors to Rock Band Bobbleheads

Nothing feels quite as exciting as unwrapping a huge gift, but sometimes some of the coolest gifts to give (and receive) are stocking stuffers. From audio gear to cool gadgets (or a side of booze and hot sauce), the real stars of the gifting season might not come in a big package with a bow on top, but rather as a small stocking stuffer that’s just as impressive. If you’re looking for the best stocking stuffers to give to friends and family this year, we have you covered. Stocking Stuffer Buying Guide First, if you’re shopping for a stocking stuffer, you’ll want...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy