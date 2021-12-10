ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Jamal Adams had surgery on his shoulder

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3N0J_0dJuGTWw00

This season just keeps getting worse. The latest misfortune to befall these 2021 Seahawks is the season-ending injury for safety Jamal Adams, the second time he’s hurt the same shoulder in as many years.

Coach Pete Carroll told reporters today that Adams has undergone surgery and steps have been taken to prevent this from happening again.

Adams played 12 games for Seattle this year. His play at times drew crticism on social media, especially early in the season. However, Adams turned his game around – not coincidentally swinging up as part of a larger resurgence by the defense – after Russell Wilson’s finger injury in Week 5. He had been performing at a high level from week to week, especially in coverage where he’s so often been criticized.

It’s fair to question whether the Seahawks used Adams to the best of his abilities this year, but unfair to question his commitment. Adams posted a photo on his Instagram page earlier today and he’s obviously heartbroken by this latest development.

Adams is expected to make a full recovery and return next season. He has four years remaining on the contract extension he signed a few months ago.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Russell Wilson comments on recent trade rumors

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shot down a report that he would waive his no-trade clause to leave Seattle for a trio of teams. Is Russell Wilson gearing up to get out of Seattle?. It depends on who you believe. Recent trade rumors suggest the Seahawks QB is interested in going...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

The Russell Wilson trade speculation isn’t going away anytime soon. Sunday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport addressed the trade speculation surrounding the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. It’s clear that there will at least be some major Russell Wilson trade rumors this offseason. Whether or not he’s actually moved…we’ll find...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Instagram
CBS Sports

Russell Wilson 2022 rumors: Seahawks QB expected to be involved in trade talks in offseason, per report

If you thought the original movie was one to watch, prepare yourself for the sequel. In the offseason that followed the conclusion of the 2020 season, the NFL was met with stunning news that Russell Wilson was disgruntled and looking to potentially part ways with the Seattle Seahawks. That was substantiated when his agent listed four teams Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for but, in the end, feathers were smoothed and Wilson continues to suit up in the Pacific Northwest, for now, at least.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans injury update after 33-13 loss to the Seahawks

The Houston Texans took some injuries in the 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. The NFL season is known for its attrition, and the Texans certainly are taking it on as they concluded Week 14. Their Friday injury report going into the Seahawks matchup was the longest it has been since Week 1.
NFL
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By What Cris Collinsworth Said Tonight

That’s how many NFL fans are reacting to the comment made by the longtime broadcaster during Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. Collinsworth, praising Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, asked if anyone around the league has been more “honest” than the MVP this season.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
101K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy