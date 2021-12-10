Seahawks Week 14 injury report: 4 players ruled out vs. Texans

The Seattle Seahawks Week 14 victory over the Houston Texans was a much-needed win for a team that just refuses to throw in the towel on the 2021 campaign. Despite a dismal start to the year, the Seahawks have now pulled off back-to-back victories and find themselves at 5-8. While the playoffs remain a longshot for Pete Carroll’s squad, the improvements Seattle has made on both sides of the ball have not gone unnoticed, and they’ll look to pick up where they left off in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO