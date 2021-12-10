ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks Week 14 injury report: 4 players ruled out vs. Texans

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXC4K_0dJuGNTo00

The Seahawks are once again thin in the trenches and on the back end of their defense. Coach Pete Carroll says starting free safety Quandre Diggs (questionable) is going to play. However, four other players have been ruled out, including two offensive linemen and strong safety Jamal Adams.

Here’s the team’s complete Week 14 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

OL Kyle Fuller Calf DNP DNP DNP Out

G Gabe Jackson Resting veteran DNP – –

WR D.K. Metcalf Foot DNP DNP Full

OT Brandon Shell Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out

SS Jamal Adams Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out

FS Quandre Diggs Calf DNP DNP Limited Questionable

DT Bryan Mone Knee DNP DNP Full

DT Al Woods Resting veteran DNP – –

DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP – –

OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP – –

RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited Limited Limited

RB Travis Homer Calf/hamstring Limited DNP DNP Out

G Damien Lewis Elbow/medical Full Full Full

OL Jake Curhan Shoulder Full Full Full

CB D.J. Reed Shoulder Full Full Full

Practice squad players do not need to be listed on the injury report, so that’s why running back Adrian Peterson is not here. However, he will also not play this week. Carroll says Peterson has a lower back issue.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Russell Wilson comments on recent trade rumors

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shot down a report that he would waive his no-trade clause to leave Seattle for a trio of teams. Is Russell Wilson gearing up to get out of Seattle?. It depends on who you believe. Recent trade rumors suggest the Seahawks QB is interested in going...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

The Russell Wilson trade speculation isn’t going away anytime soon. Sunday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport addressed the trade speculation surrounding the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. It’s clear that there will at least be some major Russell Wilson trade rumors this offseason. Whether or not he’s actually moved…we’ll find...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Adrian Peterson
Person
Damien Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Texans#American Football#Dnp#Wr#Al Woods#Cb
Yardbarker

Houston Texans Injury Update: Justin Reid & Rex Burkhead Hurt vs. Seahawks

A pair of Houston Texans injuries of note from the Seahawks game ... Texans veteran starting safety Justin Reid is being evaluated for a concussion. The former third-round draft pick from Stanford is questionable to return Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. In the final year of his contract and not...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Seahawks inactives: LB Kevin Pierre-Louis out

The Houston Texans released their inactives for Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks at NRG Stadium. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (hamstring/wrist) was declared out. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was also deemed inactive. Houston also declared safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), receiver Chris Moore, defensive back Jimmy Moreland, center-guard Cole Toner. The Texans are...
NFL
NJ.com

Seahawks vs Texans Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers – NFL Week 14

Our NFL betting expert presents his best Seahawks vs Texans predictions for only the fifth ever meeting for these teams, live on FOX at 1:00pm ET. The Seattle Seahawks will try to keep their dim playoff hope alive with a victory, which should be easy to come by as the Houston Texans are once again without their starting quarterback.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Seahawks takeaways from massive Week 14 win vs. Texans

The Seattle Seahawks Week 14 victory over the Houston Texans was a much-needed win for a team that just refuses to throw in the towel on the 2021 campaign. Despite a dismal start to the year, the Seahawks have now pulled off back-to-back victories and find themselves at 5-8. While the playoffs remain a longshot for Pete Carroll’s squad, the improvements Seattle has made on both sides of the ball have not gone unnoticed, and they’ll look to pick up where they left off in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple fans arrested, ejected during Packers shutout victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some fans did not get to witness the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. According to the Green Bay Police Department, during Sunday’s game, there were two arrests and ten people were ejected. The ejections were due to multiple misconduct violations.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
101K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy