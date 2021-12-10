Park officials say Beauty Mountain fire looked similar to routinely prescribed burns, will benefit ecosystem

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Officials with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve met with local media on Friday to view a portion of the 132 acres of Beauty Mountain that suffered fire damage last week. The park has not suffered a large fire since 2014.

While the fire was a shock to the park, David Bieri, District Supervisor and Public Information Officer, says it was actually beneficial to the area’s ecosystem.

“It wasn’t totally destroyed, and it wasn’t a catastrophic fire,” he explained. “I saw a lot of comments from people that just got the impression that this was a catastrophe and everything was destroyed, but if you come here in a couple of months, you aren’t even going to see that this fire was here.”

Bieri continued, stating that the fire- the cause of which was not determined despite an investigation- looked very similar to prescribed fires. The park routinely sets prescribed fires to dimmish potential fuel loads which in turn protects the woods if a larger fire does come through. The fires can only be set under certain conditions and with an appropriate crew present.

“There are benefits of a fire. Rather than put it out, sometimes it’s better to let things burn if it’s in an area that you’re okay with it doing that,” Bieri said. “Before, the thick leaf litter and the debris on the dry ground can be flammable. All over the ground is stuff that carries fire.”

Pointing to a patch of land that is now black and charred from the recent fire, Bieri said it looks very similar to these prescribed burns.

“It looks exactly like it. It’s a low fire that burns back that brush and debris, so when a bigger fire comes and hits that area, there’s no fuel, and the fire dies down.”

According to Bieri, prescribed fires have other benefits, including habitat maintenance and preservation.

The fire, which was 100 percent contained by fire crews earlier in the week, covered a good portion of Beauty Mountain, traveling downhill and around the old Nuttallburg mining complex and reaching the border of the Endless Wall Trail. This trail was closed while the fire was being contained but has since been reopened.

Nearly a mile from the Short Creek trailhead is the Headhouse at Nuttallburg, which remained untouched by the fire.

Bieri believes it is because this particular portion of the park underwent mechanical thinning last summer. This process is like a prescribed fire but is completed by hand in areas where fires can’t go uncontained.

“We use leaf blowers to get it out of the area and cut back dead debris, undergrowth and thick vegetation. I don’t know if there’d been a different result here if we hadn’t done that, but it certainly couldn’t hurt, and I am sure it played into a factor of why we didn’t see more damage here.”

While the air still smells of smoke and the ground is black with ash, the park will rest during the winter and sprout beautiful regrowth in the spring.