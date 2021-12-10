ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks place Jamal Adams on IR, sign DB off their practice squad

By Tim Weaver
 3 days ago
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll just told reporters that strong safety Jamal Adams has undergone season-ending surgery on his shoulder.

Moments later, the team announced that Adams has been placed on the injured reserve list. Taking his place on the 53-man roster will be defensive back Gavin Heslop, who has been signed off the practice squad.

And so Adams finishes his 2021 season with 87 total tackles (four for a loss), five pass breakups and two interceptions. However, he also had just two quarterback hits and no sacks after posting 9.5 in his first year with Seattle.

Heslop was out of practice-squad elevations, so he had to be signed to the roster to be active. So far this season he has played a total of 15 special teams snaps. Expect him to be at the bottom end of the DB rotation on defense. Meanwhile, Ryan Neal is slated to start at Adams’ strong safety spot.

