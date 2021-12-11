ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle Regional Health hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in five NC counties

By Nathan Crawford
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services are set to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in several counties in northeast North Carolina.

The drive-thru clinics will offer the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots across the region from December 13 – 17. Those attending are asked to bring their vaccine card.

Clinics are scheduled for:

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Hampton Roads native helping NASA return to the moon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who grew up in Chesapeake is helping NASA get back to the moon. America’s return to the moon will get an assist from local hands. The associate center director for management at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Burt Summerfield, always wanted to make a difference in the world […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginia’s juvenile justice system has inadequate rehabilitative programs, racial disparities, report finds

Virginia isn’t doing enough to prevent young people in the criminal justice system from ending up back behind bars, a new report finds. The 100-plus-page review from the state’s nonpartisan watchdog agency that was presented to lawmakers on Monday also highlighted troubling disparities across different races and regions of the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
