Albemarle Regional Health hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in five NC counties
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services are set to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in several counties in northeast North Carolina.
The drive-thru clinics will offer the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots across the region from December 13 – 17. Those attending are asked to bring their vaccine card.
Clinics are scheduled for:
North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
