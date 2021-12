The revolution will not be televised. But it will be available in PowerPoint format. This particular PowerPoint Plot will contain boxes and crazy arrows pointing every which way, the odd typo, a bizarre conspiracy involving a 1976 murder by “U.S.-backed police,” the wild allegation that “the Chinese systematically gained control over our election system constituting a national security emergency,” and the inevitable conclusion, highlighted twice in yellow and in all caps: “TRUMP WINS!!” And, above all, it will be based on the work of a treasure hunter who led an unsuccessful search for the biblical Ark of the Covenant and claimed a “magical” sword proved the ancient Romans sailed to Canada.

