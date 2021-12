There was an abundance of holiday spirit at the downtown riverbank as runners in some truly inventive-and well lit-costumes came together for the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce’s second Light the Way 5K and Fun Run Sunday, December 12. Natchitoches’ incredible Christmas lights provided a unique backdrop as over 250 runners brought some additional holiday spirit to downtown for an evening race under the lights. Athletes and coaches from Northwestern State University’s celeritous Track and Field program volunteered to assist with administering the race. A local fitness studio led the runners in a warm-up routine and area businesses dispensed sweet tea and energy drinks.

