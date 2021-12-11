ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Griffin III’s Washington Football Team book a ‘bitch move’: LaVar Arrington

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 3 days ago

For those keeping score at home, consider LaVar Arrington not a fan of Robert Griffin III’s announcement of a tell-all book exposing the Washington Football Team.

Arrington, a former Washington player who did not overlap with Griffin, spoke with ex-teammate Fred Smoot on Fox Sports Radio’s “2 Pros and a Cup of Joe” on Thursday.

“My career in Washington was spoiled, ruined, and trashed, and I always still continued to speak the truth about what I experienced and what I saw,” Arrington said. “The amount of hate and the amount of anger that came my way for saying it, it was not safe to say things like what I was saying even though it was the truth back then. So, RGIII, with all due respect, it’s kind of a bitch move to say you’re going to do a tell-all now. Why didn’t you do your tell-all three or four years ago?”

Griffin, now an ESPN analyst, announced the bombshell book, entitled “Surviving Washington,” via Twitter in November. It’s slated for release in Aug. 2022 and promises to detail “medical mismanagement” at the hands of the franchise.

Arrington, 43, called Griffin a “frontrunner of justice” amid a segment almost reminiscent of two people speaking privately in a locker room as opposed to something for public consumption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ch1Sq_0dJuErRq00
Robert Griffin III’s upcoming book about the Washington Football Team isn’t sitting well with former linebacker LaVar Arrington.

“Because you were scared of backlash that you would receive saying what you believed your truth was in a time where you didn’t have all of the stuff that has come out with the cheerleaders, and the emails, and all this stuff that makes it safe for you to be a frontrunner of justice,” he said.

Smoot, 42, ripped Griffin for saying he would go into detail about being sexually harassed during his time with the Washington organization.

“’Sensitive thugs need a hug’ and RGIII is one of these sensitive thugs who needs a hug,” Smoot said. “Tell me a man who ever came out with a tell-all book?? No man has ever done this. Then he said ‘I’m going to tell everybody how I got sexually harassed’, the ugliest quarterback of all time… I just don’t know what RGIII was thinking, at what point does this benefit him? At the end of the day, nobody is waiting for RGIII’s thoughts about Washington.”

Smoot then asked derisively if R. Kelly was in the building.

“Then he named it ‘Surviving Washington,’ was R. Kelly there? Did I miss something?,” Smoot said. “Bobby [RGIII] is an irritant, and that’s what Bobby loves to do. Bobby failed at his career in the NFL, let’s be honest, now he wants to bring attention to himself by any means necessary, and that’s why he wrote this book, and I can’t believe somebody is actually going to read it. I wish I was blind. He should’ve wrote a book called ‘Surviving the Browns’, is this dude serious? At what point is he really as important as he thinks he is? This guy is not who you think he is, I’m sorry. I don’t know who is helping him with his afterlife after football but they are leading him in the wrong direction.”

