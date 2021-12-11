U.S. weekly average of COVID-19 cases and deaths up -CDC director

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the United States was up 37% and average deaths per day climbed 28%, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

Initial data suggests that COVID-19 vaccine boosters help to bolster protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Walensky said at a White House briefing.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil, Ahmed Aboulenein, and Jeff Mason Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

