Sin Cara Says He’d Like to Return to WWE, Discusses Experiencing Racism There

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Edge commented on Rey Mysterio:. “Rey Mysterio, he gets credit but it’s still not the credit he deserves. It really isn’t. I think because he’s been so consistent for so long, that he’s not being appreciated to his full extent,” Edge explained. “And I do not know if he will be fully appreciated until he retires, and I think that’s when people, when there’s no Rey Mysterio on the show, they’ll go, ‘Oh, but wait, we need Rey.’ I think as a writer, I think as a company, I think as a fan, I think as a colleague — although, I think colleagues and peers appreciate him more than anyone else because they truly, fully grasp it and understand it. That dude, for his style and what he’s done, to still even be in there at all, let alone to be at the level he’s performing at — he just did a Hell in a Cell with Roman Reigns,” Edge added. “I mean, the guy, the term legend is thrown around a lot. The dude’s a legend. He is a living legend, and one day, people will fully, fully latch on to how special Rey Mysterio is.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO