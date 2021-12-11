ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frequency Conspiracy Announce Debut Album ‘Quarantine Covers’

By Martin Kielty
 3 days ago
The Frequency Conspiracy – a project featuring members of Last in Line, Tyketto, 24-7 Spyz and others – confirmed the release of debut album Quarantine Covers on Jan. 1 via Alliance Entertainment. Led by 24-7 Spyz drummer Joel Maitoza, the LP features contributions from Andrew Freeman (Last...

