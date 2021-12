The holidays conjure up visions of cooking in the kitchen and eating at the big table while singing about sugar plums dancing in our heads (even though most of us don’t even know what sugar plums are!). Hanging out in the kitchen, catching up with the fam, shooting the breeze with the old friends who’ve stopped by. This is what the holidays are really about. For those who cook, you know the pleasure of being in the kitchen recreating those exquisite recipes or trying out new ones. For those who don’t, you miss out on some serious magic. So why not gift yourself or someone you love – or, heck, your whole family – cooking classes! (Besides, doesn’t everyone have enough socks already?!)

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO