Expect Inflation, Bubble Burst, then expect the next recession. Murray Sabrin, Steve Forbes Warns. An economic bubble takes place when the price of an asset e.g house, land, goes up far above the asset’s real value. For instance, the intrinsic value for land in a particular area in the United state might be $100,000; but because of a sudden high demand for land in that area, the prices of land will go up far above the normal value. This doesn’t happen forever, it’s likely to come down, therefore, giving room for what is called a bubble burst or crash.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO