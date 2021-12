After releasing Something, Everything and Break Your Fall, Sultan + Shepard return to This Never Happened with the three-track Indigo EP. One dance music duo that has truly come into their own over the past few years is Sultan + Shepard. While their beginnings may have been elsewhere, their recent emergence in the melodic house realm has helped catapult them even further with the sublime soundscapes they’ve crafted up. This has only been made even more evident in 2021 as Sultan + Shepard released their fantastic album, Something, Everything, on This Never Happened and followed that up with Break Your Fall as well.

