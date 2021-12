In an interview with Fightful, Jimmy Hart spoke about his friendship with Hulk Hogan and helping to produce some of wrestling’s most iconic themes. Here are highlights:. On still hanging out with Hulk Hogan: “Oh, my gosh. Of course, me and Hulkster still hanging out together. But we’re doing promotion for WWE. They bring me out for a lot of the major shows and I guess a lot of the people out there still remember ‘the Mouth of the South’ Jimmy Hart and a lot of the people I use to manage. So, it’s been great.”

WWE ・ 13 HOURS AGO