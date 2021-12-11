Target 12 Investigation: .COM Concerns

Austin health officials are urging eligible people to get booster shots as the holidays approach and the omicron variant continues to spread in the U.S. Experts are concerned about how quickly this new variant can spread, but more data is needed to know what impact it will have on the U.S. and if omicron causes more severe illness than other variants. The new variant has been detected in Harris County but not yet in Austin. Local health leaders, though, say it’s likely here as well.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO