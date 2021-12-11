ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keke Palmer Reveals Her Guilty Pleasure Snack Ahead of 'Foodtastic' Premiere (Exclusive)

By Brenda Alexander
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeKe Palmer is known for her stellar acting but if you ask her what her ultimate passion is, it's food. The self-described foodie says it was a no-brainer to participate in the new Disney+ food competition series Foodtastic. Palmer is an executive producer on the show, which becomes available for streaming...

Keke Palmer Talks Holiday Plans With Her New Man and 'Sister Act 3' (Exclusive)

Keke Palmer is getting into the holiday spirit with a fantastic new venture, hosting Disney+'s Foodtastic!. The Emmy winner spoke with ET about the new global competition series that features artists creating extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures entirely out of food. Each episode is inspired by an iconic Disney feature, with Palmer serving as the host alongside Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem and NYC's City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera as reigning food art experts.
Ana Cheri Is Officially Single, Reveals Breakup on Instagram

Ana Cheri is a single woman. The 35-year-old influencer and model has separated from husband Ben Mooreland. Cheri and Moreland made the announcement of their breakup in joint social media posts on Sunday, Dec. 5, sharing that they have decided to go their separate ways and hinting that things were amicable.
'I Really Feel Like I Can Be Myself': Keke Palmer On Finding Joy — And Success — In Hosting

The star on leading the new Disney+ competition series 'Foodtastic,' if she can throw down in the kitchen, and why hosting brings her so much joy. “You would never imagine that any of it is food,” Keke Palmer tells ESSENCE of the creations crafted by contestants on the new Disney+ competition series, Foodtastic, which she is host of. “It really is kind of next level.”
'And Just Like That' Cast Reacts to That Major Premiere Death (Exclusive)

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Do not read on if you haven't watched the first two episodes of And Just Like That. And just like that, the shocking death in the Sex and the City revival became the biggest talk of the town. On Thursday, And Just Like That premiered on HBO Max, with fans eager to catch up with New York's most stylish and hard-working women. What they didn't expect was to see Carrie Bradshaw's husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), tragically die of a heart attack. ET spoke with Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and showrunner Michael Patrick King about their thoughts on the unexpected death.
Keke Palmer
COMMON AND KEKE PALMER HOST YOUTUBE ORIGINALS “BEAR WITNESS, TAKE

Today, YouTube Originals premiered the first two short films from “Bear Witness, Take Action 3,” a six-part special event series hosted by Common and Keke Palmer. New specials drop December 7-8 only on YouTube. From the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, the third installment of “Bear Witness, Take Action” focuses...
How to Watch “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” season premiere

A new season of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition starts tonight at 8pm on VH1. Watch the season 2 premiere for free with a Philo subscription. VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition joins Love & Hip Hop fan favorites to gather for a discussion of life, success, love, drama, and often social issues. In the season 2 premiere, Mimi, Jonathan, Brooke, Erica Mena, and other familiar faces get together at a resort to rehash unfinished business, and maybe make some new friends.
Foodtastic! Keke Palmer Reinvents Food Art On New Disney Show

One thing about actress Keke Palmer, she is definitely the “Jackie of all trades” as she slays in music, TV/film and dancing. Well now the triple threat can add food art host and executive producer to her resume as she is the new host and EP of Disney’s latest show ‘Foodtastic’.
HBO announces Chillin Island, about a group of rappers who commune with nature

Uncut Gems co-director Josh Safdie of the Safdie Brothers and his producing partner Sebastian Bear-McClard are behind the six-episode unscripted series premiering Dec. 17. "The series is based on a radio show, described as 'Howard Stern if he was on K' and variety web series set up by Alec Reinstein, otherwise known as Despot, Aleksey Weintraub, otherwise known as Lakutis and Ashok Kondabolu of Das Racist," according to Deadline, which adds: "The six-part series sees the trio invite their friends to join them at the edge of nature. To commune in deserts and swamps in a valiant effort to reveal unknowable truths from the dreamstate of the shared human existence. The series features music industry icons including Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Rosalía, Gunna, Killer Mike, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tecca, Coi Leray, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koening."
'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
Disney+ Cancels Popular Series After Just 2 Seasons

The Disney+ original series Diary of a Future President was canceled on Monday after just two seasons. Creator Ilana Pena shared the news on Twitter, noting that she was "filled with so much gratitude" for the episodes she got to make before Disney pulled the plug. The series debuted in January 2020 and included Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez as an executive producer.
Tiffany Haddish Links With Common Lookalike In Colombia: "He Is Sweet"

Fans may have been rooting for Common and Tiffany Haddish to have a long-standing romance, but alas, they have decided to call it quits. The rapper and comedian went public with their relationship a little over a year ago, but the two have known one another for much longer. Last week, Common caught up with Hollywood Unlocked and detailed what led to the split, and it seemed that both he and Haddish have been hyperfocused on their careers.
Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
