Keke Palmer Reveals Her Guilty Pleasure Snack Ahead of 'Foodtastic' Premiere (Exclusive)

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Do not read on if you haven't watched the first two episodes of And Just Like That. And just like that, the shocking death in the Sex and the City revival became the biggest talk of the town. On Thursday, And Just Like That premiered on HBO Max, with fans eager to catch up with New York's most stylish and hard-working women. What they didn't expect was to see Carrie Bradshaw's husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), tragically die of a heart attack. ET spoke with Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and showrunner Michael Patrick King about their thoughts on the unexpected death.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO