Holy Spirit hosts drive-by caroling and pajama drive

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The singing of children could be heard from the streets of Pocatello Friday afternoon.

Holy Spirit Catholic School celebrated Christmas with a drive-by caroling and pajama drive event.

Students performed Christmas carols in front of the church and collected pajama donations for those in need.

The pajama drive was done in conjunction with the Scholastic Books Pajama Program.

For every pair of pajamas donated, Scholastic Book Clubs will donate a brand-new book to give to a child facing adversity.

