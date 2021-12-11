ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Holy Spirit hosts drive-by caroling and pajama drive

By Cole Sams
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPHE1_0dJuCxxS00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The singing of children could be heard from the streets of Pocatello Friday afternoon.

Holy Spirit Catholic School celebrated Christmas with a drive-by caroling and pajama drive event.

Students performed Christmas carols in front of the church and collected pajama donations for those in need.

The pajama drive was done in conjunction with the Scholastic Books Pajama Program.

For every pair of pajamas donated, Scholastic Book Clubs will donate a brand-new book to give to a child facing adversity.

The post Holy Spirit hosts drive-by caroling and pajama drive appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Don’t let your Christmas go up in smoke

There's a shortage on artificial Christmas trees with many stores running out of them and unsure of when they would get the trees back in. This has led many to buy a "real" Christmas tree. However, unlike the artificial tree the real tree can dry out and become a fire hazard. The post Don’t let your Christmas go up in smoke appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Shop with a cop is a big hit

If you heard the sirens early Saturday morning it might be for a different reason than you would otherwise think. 15 different law enforcement agencies across the region held the annual shop with a cop event. The post Shop with a cop is a big hit appeared first on Local News 8.
AMMON, ID
KIFI Local News 8

The Nutcracker returns

Caroling is one of those Christmas traditions that never gets old, and here is another one: the classical story of a little girl's dream at Christmas time. The post The Nutcracker returns appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

With Christmas 2 weeks away, shopping is on the rise

As Christmas approaches holiday shopping is in full effect. This has lead to full parking lots in popular shopping places around Ammon. Many of the shoppers that were leaving the stores today said that they were able to find the items that they were looking for on their shopping lists this year. All except one shopper who said that they couldn't find new lightbulbs for their light strand. The post With Christmas 2 weeks away, shopping is on the rise appeared first on Local News 8.
AMMON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Society
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho State Police hold their annual food drive

Idaho State Police are raising money and food, to help out those families that are in need throughout the holidays. Troopers made an appearance at multiple Broulim's locations as people stepped up to help the drive. The post Idaho State Police hold their annual food drive appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Scholastic Book Clubs#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

A reminder to be safe as we drive on the roads this winter

After an accident involving a Bountiville county deputy early Tuesday morning law enforcement is taking the opportunity to remind us that we should be extra careful this time of year. It may take longer than we all would like, but giving some time to warm up the car, and scrape the entirety of the vehicles windshield. The post A reminder to be safe as we drive on the roads this winter appeared first on Local News 8.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy