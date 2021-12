All of us want to be better photographers, and it seems like the internet is overflowing with methods that claim to help you do that — some legitimate and some not. That being said, there are some dangerous rabbit holes you can go down in this pursuit of improvement, particularly when they involve your wallet. This excellent video essay features an experienced photographer providing a good reminder of what really matters when it comes to becoming a better photographer.

