SEC Football by the Numbers: Alabama’s Heisman history

An eventful week for Auburn basketball culminated Monday morning with the Tigers’ highest ranking of the season in the AP poll. The Tigers (8-1) climbed five spots to No. 13 in the Week 6 AP poll following their fifth straight win. Auburn dismantled Nebraska, 99-68, in Atlanta during the Holiday Hoopsgiving event Saturday -- and the team did so without head coach Bruce Pearl, who was serving out the first game of a two-game suspension handed down by the NCAA last week. Pearl’s suspension, which will conclude with Tuesday’s home game against North Alabama, was part of the punishment doled out by the NCAA as part of its four-year investigation into Auburn’s program as a result of then-assistant coach Chuck Person’s arrest in September 2017.

AUBURN, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO