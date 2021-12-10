GCW Said To Be Doing The Best With Ticket Sales On The Secondary Market

Mark and Sam are giving you a chance to win Morgan Wallen with special guest Hardy concert tickets before they go on sale. Morgan Wallen will be bringing his Dangerous Tour to St. Louis at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater and Mark & Sam want to send you. Listen all this week for the Morgan Wallen sounder, when you hear it, be the first caller when you hear it and you score two tickets to his show Saturday, August 27, 2022. Here are the numbers to call when you hear the sounder in Quincy call 217-223-5848, Hanibal 573-221-5934, or toll-free 1-800-659-4979.

QUINCY, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO