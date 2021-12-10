SBMS 7A Comes From Behind To Beat Cove

The JV Tigers traveled to Liberty Hill this week to play on annual Liberty Hill sub varsity tournament. The Tiger has a tough slate of games ahead of them this weekend but we’re eager for the challenge. The Tiger started the tournament off by playing the Hutto Hippos. In a very back and forth game, the Tiger showed a lot of poise in the game and pressed the advantage in the second half to earn a 49-46 win. The second game on Thursday was another tough one for the Tigers as they took on the Mustangs of Marble Falls. The slug-fest between the Tigers and the Mustangs showed a lot of lead changes, but the Tigers came out victorious with a final score of 45-41. After starting the tournament 2-0, the Tigers went into Saturday with a chance at making it to the championship game. The first game on Saturday saw the Tigers face-off with the Buda Johnson Jaguars. The Tigers took care of business in the third game ending with a score of 54-43 earning a spot in the championship game against the host team Liberty Hill Panthers. It was a rough start in the final game of the tournament as the Tiger trailed for the first three quarters of the game against the Panthers going to the forth quarter trailing 34-42. However, the Tigers refuses to back down and came surging back in the fourth quarter to lead and the win with the final score reading 57-52. Leading scorers for the Tigers for the tournament were EJ Foutz with 52 points, Shawn McLean with 41 points, Chris Scott with 40 points, Isaac Abel with 35, and Desmond Adams with 28. The Tigers will be back in action this Wednesday, December 15th, to play the Austin Northeast Raiders at home at 6:15 PM. Big shout to Coach Blomquist and Coach Zinsmeister with their help this weekend at the tournament.

LIBERTY HILL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO