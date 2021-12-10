ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

SBMS 7A Comes From Behind To Beat Cove

By Admin
beltontigerathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Tigers trailed the entire game until the last 4 minutes of the 4th quarter. In the first quarter we were scoreless to Cove’s five points. Making some adjustments on offense the second quarter was a bright spot to put SB only one basket to tie up...

beltontigerathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KLFY News 10

No. 25 LSU recovers from slow start, beats Ga. Tech 69-53

ATLANTA (AP) — Tari Eason didn’t panic when No. 25 Louisiana State trailed throughout the first half against Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Eason knows the Tigers are at their best after halftime. He scored a career-high 23 points to help LSU recover from a 15-point first-half deficit, beating the Yellow Jackets 69-53 and remaining […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Bears poised to vault to No. 1 with 57-36 blowout of Villanova

Propelled by an intense, smothering defense, No. 2 Baylor shut down No. 6 Villanova’s offense en route to a 57-36 blowout before a loud, raucous sellout crowd of 10,284 on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center. Following Rutgers’ 70-68 win over No. 1 Purdue on Thursday, the defending national...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sb#Ke#The Lady Tigers
lakers365.com

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Fairfield beats Lakeland behind strong effort from free-throw line

Dec. 11—LAGRANGE — Sometimes one stat line can be the biggest difference in a sporting event. On Friday night at Lakeland High School, the free-throw line swayed the game in favor of the Fairfield Falcons against Lakeland on the road. Head coach Brodie Garber's group shot 21-of-27 from the charity stripe — compared to 1-of-2 from the Lakers — to outlast its Northeast Corner Conference foe, ...
SPORTS
cbs2iowa.com

Heartlanders come from behind for second straight win over Toledo

CORALVILLE, Iowa — For the second night in the row the Iowa Heartlanders managed a thrilling 3-2 win over the Toledo Walleye-one of the division leaders in the ECHL. Iowa was down 2-0 to begin the third period but scored three goals in six minutes to secure the thrilling comeback win.
TOLEDO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bronny James Said To Have Interest In 4 Major Schools

People may always identify Bronny James as LeBron’s son, but the high school junior is a legitimately good hooper in his own right. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound James is a four-star recruit and the No. 38 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He participated in the 2021 Hoophall West this past weekend with his loaded Sierra Canyon High School squad.
EDUCATION
beltontigerathletics.com

8th Grade Lady Tigers Defeat COVE

The Lady Tigers continued their season at home against Cove. The Tigers started off fast by scoring 18 points in the first quarter with the scoring being evenly distributed. The Lady Tigers were faced with adversity early in dealing with foul trouble but played with grit to hold off Cove. Ke’Ara Dickerson led all players with 14 points and Trista Johnson had a breakthrough game with playing great defense all game. The Tigers won by a score of 38-34 and look forward to this week’s game against Gatesville.
HIGH SCHOOL
beltontigerathletics.com

JV Tigers Take Home Championship in Liberty Hill Tournament!

The JV Tigers traveled to Liberty Hill this week to play on annual Liberty Hill sub varsity tournament. The Tiger has a tough slate of games ahead of them this weekend but we’re eager for the challenge. The Tiger started the tournament off by playing the Hutto Hippos. In a very back and forth game, the Tiger showed a lot of poise in the game and pressed the advantage in the second half to earn a 49-46 win. The second game on Thursday was another tough one for the Tigers as they took on the Mustangs of Marble Falls. The slug-fest between the Tigers and the Mustangs showed a lot of lead changes, but the Tigers came out victorious with a final score of 45-41. After starting the tournament 2-0, the Tigers went into Saturday with a chance at making it to the championship game. The first game on Saturday saw the Tigers face-off with the Buda Johnson Jaguars. The Tigers took care of business in the third game ending with a score of 54-43 earning a spot in the championship game against the host team Liberty Hill Panthers. It was a rough start in the final game of the tournament as the Tiger trailed for the first three quarters of the game against the Panthers going to the forth quarter trailing 34-42. However, the Tigers refuses to back down and came surging back in the fourth quarter to lead and the win with the final score reading 57-52. Leading scorers for the Tigers for the tournament were EJ Foutz with 52 points, Shawn McLean with 41 points, Chris Scott with 40 points, Isaac Abel with 35, and Desmond Adams with 28. The Tigers will be back in action this Wednesday, December 15th, to play the Austin Northeast Raiders at home at 6:15 PM. Big shout to Coach Blomquist and Coach Zinsmeister with their help this weekend at the tournament.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
The Dream Shake

Rockets come back to beat Hawks 132-126 behind D.J. Augustin, David Nwaba

Yes, D.J. Augustin and David Nwaba. You heard that correctly. The Houston Rockets were down for most of the night, falling behind by as many as 19 at one point, but they hung close enough in the third before Augustin and Nwaba took over the game in the fourth to spring Houston to a 132-126 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Lady Warriors JV come from behind in second half to win 49-41 over Clearbrook-Gonvick

Red Lake, MN - The Clearbrook-Gonvick Bears earned their third victory of the season after an extremely physical and hard fought game versus the Red Lake Warriors, 65-57. The game started off with the Red Lake Warriors jumping out in front thanks to their usual run and gun style of offense. The Bears appeared to be a step behind and their energy was flat leading to Warriors TeAndra Pemberton-Kingbird to take advantage scoring 14 first half points. In the last eight games between the Bears and Warriors the Warriors are 8-0 and it looked like it was going to be 9-0 before halftime but Bears Senior Annabell Phillips turned up the energy on both ends of the floor forcing turnovers and turning those into easy baskets cutting the lead to only five points at the half, 29-24.
RED LAKE, MN
WIFR

Rockford Christian comes from behind to beat Woodstock North

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Royal Lions weathered the early storm to beat the Woodstock North Thunder 76-74 in a thriller Monday night at Rockford Christian. Royal Lions’ freshman Christian Cummings scored 27 points in the win, including 15 in the first quarter. Kevion Cummings scored the game-winning bucket...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy