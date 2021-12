DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A major Dallas drug trafficker was convicted of dealing methamphetamine out of his car dealership, US Attorney Chad Meacham announced on Friday. After a four day trial, a federal jury convicted Marco Antonio Gonzalez, 42, of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to evidence presented at the trial, Gonzalez was an associate of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) who called himself “Speedy.” He dealt methamphetamine out of Hampton Motors,...

