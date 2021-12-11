You Might Want To Brace Yourself Before Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress That Scarlett Johansson Just Wore—We're Speechless!

Splash News

Sequins were a big hit on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet on Tuesday, December 7th – and now we think we know why! We imagine every celeb was frantically calling their stylist when they saw Scarlett Johansson’s seductive, plunging sequin gown, which she wore to the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, December 5th. We actually can’t believe our eyes!

There are sequin dresses, and then there are jaw-dropping, practically blinding sequin dresses that we will never ever forget – and the 37-year-old Black Widow actress’s version was definitely the latter!

The plunging bronze sequin dress was custom-made by Dolce & Gabbana, i.e. the Italian design duo who make it their life’s mission to design head-turning and show-stopping outfits, and showed off ScarJo’s enviable assets perfectly. It featured a halter-neck deep v-cut front, and boasted some of the biggest sequins we think we’ve ever seen. The dress wasn’t the only thing that sparkled, as the Avengers: Endgame actress also accessorized with some crystal-encrusted strappy black sandals, which also added to the wow factor of the look.

ScarJo kept her hair out of her face – and away from those sequins, which we imagine her hair could easily catch on – but added some more drama (yes, even more!) by way of a seriously smoky eye, which was made even more apparent thanks to her subtle pink lipstick. This look just makes us realize that Scarlett doesn’t walk the red carpet nearly as much as she should – and we hope that changes in the new year, because we need more looks like this in our lives!