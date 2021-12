BOISE, Idaho — A group of high school students gathered at the Idaho Statehouse on Friday to call for better education about climate change in schools. Organizers of the rally say Idaho has some of the weakest science standards in the country when it comes to learning about the changing climate. Legislators voted in 2018 to scrub references to global warming and climate change from educational standards before they could be approved.

IDAHO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO