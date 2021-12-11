ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville restaurant uses key ingredient to persevere through pandemic

By Archie Snowden
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBZTS_0dJu8X5n00

(WHNT) — The hearty plates of food at M&K Jamaican restaurant aren’t just for show.

“The service is great. There’s nothing like it around here,” says Lamar Tummings of Hazel Green.

Rocket City Marathon is back for 2021 race

Tummings comes from Hazel Green and says it’s all about togetherness, good eats, and community. Aaron Whyte travels from Harvest for those very reasons.

“It’s important for me to get that real culture and experience and I think the food embodies that. I definitely love this restaurant,” says Whyte.

And that is the added ingredients that the owners of M&K Jamaican Restaurant say, is not so secret. Keeping a business open in Huntsville since the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown has not been easy. Especially when in-person service is a major part of the business.

“It wasn’t easy at first. It was slow at first because everyone was just scared and the uncertainty. but the great tasting food and quality food has customers keep coming back,” says mark Blake, the restaurant’s co-owner.

North Alabama family decks the Halls for Christmas

Since the COVID-19 shut down, for many businesses in Alabama, the name of the game has been survival.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted some of the grim realities for some businesses in Alabama. Most black-owned establishments, including M&K, were turned down for a Paycheck Protection Loan. But they just opened the door to a loyal customer base and closed the door on things they can’t control.

“We just practice mindfulness which is living in the moment, living for each day. and don’t stress about things that we can’t control or things that’s happening around us,” says co-owner Karen Blake.

The owners added that they will keep doing to remain traditional and authentic. The way that they have been before the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Health
City
Harvest, AL
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Hazel Green, AL
Huntsville, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persevere#Pandemic#Christmas#Food Drink#Tummings#M K Jamaican Restaurant
WHNT News 19

Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens

Residents of a Kentucky town devastated by a tornado could be without heat, water and electricity in chilly temperatures for a “long time,” the mayor warned Monday, as officials struggled to restore services after a swarm of twisters leveled neighborhoods and killed dozens of people in five states.
MAYFIELD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy