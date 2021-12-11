ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo Assures Fans Who Didn’t Get Tickets That ‘There Will Be More Tours’

By Jennifer Zhan
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re experiencing some jealousy — jealousy of anyone who got Olivia Rodrigo tickets today. The demand for Rodrigo’s first tour was so high that Ticketmaster reported site issues throughout the day. After the Sour Tour officially sold out, the singer took to Instagram to thank her fans and assure everyone who...

