Pocatello, ID

Big rush on snow tires

By Linda Larsen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnc9W_0dJu7pSs00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Have you waited too long to get those snow tires put on?

The snow came Friday, and a lot of people are slipping around realizing they may need new snow tires.

Big O tires in Pocatello was extremely busy trying to keep up with everyone who may have waited until the last minute.

"When your car is sliding around, you know that you need something to make it better," Big O Tires owner Marc Wride said. "It might be just new tires that are all season, or it could be snow tires depending on where you drive. Snow tires are always a great option, although there are some new tires on the market that are made by some of the top manufacturers that make a better tire for winter and summer combination."

Wride says if you need new tires, you should get them as soon as possible.

That's because the Coronavirus pandemic and the shipping and transport issues are making them harder and harder to get.

Pocatello, ID
Traffic
Idaho gas prices slightly fall

Idaho gas prices have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.63/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices slightly fall appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Shop with a cop is a big hit

If you heard the sirens early Saturday morning it might be for a different reason than you would otherwise think. 15 different law enforcement agencies across the region held the annual shop with a cop event. The post Shop with a cop is a big hit appeared first on Local News 8.
AMMON, ID
The Nutcracker returns

Caroling is one of those Christmas traditions that never gets old, and here is another one: the classical story of a little girl's dream at Christmas time. The post The Nutcracker returns appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
A reminder to be safe as we drive on the roads this winter

After an accident involving a Bountiville county deputy early Tuesday morning law enforcement is taking the opportunity to remind us that we should be extra careful this time of year. It may take longer than we all would like, but giving some time to warm up the car, and scrape the entirety of the vehicles windshield. The post A reminder to be safe as we drive on the roads this winter appeared first on Local News 8.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
