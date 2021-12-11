Big rush on snow tires

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Have you waited too long to get those snow tires put on?

The snow came Friday, and a lot of people are slipping around realizing they may need new snow tires.

Big O tires in Pocatello was extremely busy trying to keep up with everyone who may have waited until the last minute.

"When your car is sliding around, you know that you need something to make it better," Big O Tires owner Marc Wride said. "It might be just new tires that are all season, or it could be snow tires depending on where you drive. Snow tires are always a great option, although there are some new tires on the market that are made by some of the top manufacturers that make a better tire for winter and summer combination."

Wride says if you need new tires, you should get them as soon as possible.

That's because the Coronavirus pandemic and the shipping and transport issues are making them harder and harder to get.

