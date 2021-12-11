FAA to stop issuing commercial astronaut wings

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company blasted its third private crew into space on Saturday and brought it back safely, this time including the daughter of the first American astronaut. The stubby white spacecraft with a round tip blasted off into clear blue skies over West Texas for a roughly 11-minute trip to just beyond the internationally recognized boundary of space, 62 miles (100 kilometers) high. The six-member crew hooted with glee as they unbuckled to enjoy a few minutes of weightlessness, looking out at space through tall windows in the capsule. "I've never seen anything like that," one unidentified crew member said as Blue Origin livestreamed the flight.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO