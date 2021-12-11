ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

FAA to stop issuing commercial astronaut wings

By Scripps National
kjrh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday that it will soon no longer give out commercial astronaut wings due to the rise in popularity of space tourism. Starting in 2022, people who reach space will be recognized with...

www.kjrh.com

Comments / 0

Related
parabolicarc.com

FAA Decides Bezos, Branson and Shatner Are Astronauts After All

Everyone who exceeds 50 miles by Dec. 31 will receive commercial astronaut wing even if they were just passengers. Agency reverses earlier decision to award wings only to those essential to flight operations/success. FAA says this is what was intended all along. WASHINGTON (FAA PR) – With the advent of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WNCY

U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it had found no safety issues after investigating allegations made against Blue Origin’s human spaceflight program. The FAA said in September it would review safety concerns raised by former Blue Origin employees. The FAA said on Friday...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company blasted its third private crew into space on Saturday and brought it back safely, this time including the daughter of the first American astronaut. The stubby white spacecraft with a round tip blasted off into clear blue skies over West Texas for a roughly 11-minute trip to just beyond the internationally recognized boundary of space, 62 miles (100 kilometers) high. The six-member crew hooted with glee as they unbuckled to enjoy a few minutes of weightlessness, looking out at space through tall windows in the capsule. "I've never seen anything like that," one unidentified crew member said as Blue Origin livestreamed the flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hot Hardware

FAA Issues Flight Restrictions As 5G Signals May Interfere With Aircraft Instrumentation

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an Airworthiness Directive for pilots in response to concerns that mid-band 5G wireless signals may interfere with aviation electronics. Under the new rule, pilots are forbidden from using auto-landing or certain other flight systems at low altitudes. The worry lies in possible interference with radio altimeters from 5G wireless signals.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelweekly.com

FAA issues aircraft landing restrictions due to the risk of 5G

The FAA will prohibit airlines from performing landing procedures that require the use of radio altimeters at airports where interference from new-generation 5G cellular technology makes altimeter performance unreliable. The agency adopted the airworthiness directive on Dec. 7 ahead of the anticipated Jan. 5 deployment of 5G wireless broadband networks...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
mobileworldlive.com

FAA issues fresh flight guidelines

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued new directives to aircraft operators, seeking to avoid potential flight safety issues resulting from interference with 5G radios operating in the C-Band. It issued one directive for large cargo and passenger aeroplanes, and another for helicopters, both of which involve banning some operations...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flying Magazine

FAA Issues Airworthiness Directives to Guard Against 5G Interference

The FAA has released two airworthiness directives (AD) requiring operators of passenger-carrying aircraft to prohibit certain operations requiring radar (or radio) altimeter data when in the presence of 5G wireless transmissions. When installed, this type of altimeter provides information critical to situational awareness, including the aircraft’s altitude in absolute terms...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

The FAA is giving Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and other private spaceflight passengers official 'astronaut wings' before discontinuing the honor

Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, William Shatner, and 12 others will get official "astronaut" wings. The FAA will honor 15 individuals for launching 50 miles above Earth's surface. The cohort will be the last to receive the accolade, which won't be offered past January 1. Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, William Shatner,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Commercial Astronaut#Space Tourism
Seekingalpha.com

FAA issues two airworthiness directives requiring Boeing 787 inspections

Boeing (BA -2.2%) opens lower after the Federal Aviation Administration finalizes requirements for inspections of 787 jetliners already in service to ensure potential flaws during construction do not develop into safety issues. The FAA issued two airworthiness directives requiring inspections on the 787's carbon-fiber structure of 787 jetliners. Boeing shares...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thebossmagazine.com

FAA issues guidance over 5G wireless interference concerns

FAA concerned 5G signals may disrupt onboard flight systems. The Federal Aviation Administration is concerned about 5G wireless signals interfering with the onboard instruments of commercial airliners. The issue has prompted the FAA to issue new guidance this week that instructs pilots not to use auto-landing — among other flight...
ECONOMY
kjrh.com

CEO of mortgage company apologizes for mass firing over Zoom

The CEO of Better.com, an online mortgage lender, has apologized for the way he fired approximately 900 employees last week. Vishal Garg told the group over Zoom that they were being "laid off." Garg, who faced immediate backlash, wrote a letter to current employees that says he "failed to show...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Outsider.com

Vietnam Airline Makes First Non-Stop Commercial Flight to U.S.

In a moment of aviation history, Vietnam Airlines completed the country’s first non-stop commercial flight to the United States. Previously the trip has always required a connection in another country. Direct Flight Debut. The historical trip took place just shortly after Thanksgiving. The flight left from Vietnam on November 28th,...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy