ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Cannon Reflects on Death of Infant Son Zen from Brain Cancer

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 3 days ago

Nick Cannon is stoically dealing with the tragic death of his youngest child … saying he will absolutely keep the infant’s memory alive. We got Nick leaving an endodontist’s office where he had 3 canals … but he stopped on his way in and his...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbangor.com

Nick Cannon Gets Angel Tattoo of Son Zen, Following His Death

Nick Cannon just got tatted up again … and this time, his newest addition is in honor of his late son Zen who died this week of a brain tumor. The “Wild and Out” creator shared the angel tattoo of his son on his rib cage Tuesday on his show … a tribute that comes just days after the 5-month-old’s death.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Nick Cannon: Comedian announces death of five-month-old son Zen

Nick Cannon has announced that his five-month-old son Zen has died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. The America's Got Talent and Masked Singer US host confirmed the news during The Nick Cannon Show on Tuesday. He called the episode a "celebration of life" for his late son, who...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Got All His Baby Mamas Together, Except Mariah Carey, To Reveal 5-Month-Old Son's Secret Brain Tumor Battle

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
TVShowsAce

Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Dragged After Attacking Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom fans criticized Chris Lopez after he threw shade at Kailyn Lowry. He shared that the reality star brought their kids to visit him in their “dirty shoes.” The couple has been at war ever since Chris welcomed a newborn son with an undisclosed partner. The baby daddy continues to spread his seed with other women.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Charlotte’s Nick Cannon Connection

Guess what celebrity we found out use to live in Charlotte? On this episode of OFF AIR with Matt & Ramona, we talk about our name doppelgangers! How many Ramona’s do you know? Plus, NICK CANNON use to live in Quail Hollow of Charlotte? WHO KNEW! Have a life with us on this hilarious episode […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hello Magazine

Lisa Vanderpump inundated with support after sad loss to cancer

Lisa Vanderpump has shared the sad news that her dog Rumpy has sadly passed away from cancer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star updated her fans with a post on Instagram, including a series of photos of Rumpy. The first shows herself kneeling down next to Rumpy, while the...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Janelle Brown Steps Into Robyn’s Role, As Kody Reveals HUGE Hole

Role reversal! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown steps into Robyn’s role. Plus, Kody reveals a HUGE hole. What’s going on?. On the next episode of Sister Wives, viewers will see Kody Brown’s excitement over the big hole he’s dug. And he shares that excitement with one of his sons. Solomon is the youngest son of Kody Brown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Cancer
urbanbellemag.com

Lauren Williams Responds as Fans Speculate She Has Romantic Feelings for Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is opening up in her new spinoff. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters.” Porsha Williams has been dealing with the controversy surrounding her engagement. While she’s happy to start a new chapter with Simon Guobadia, many haven’t moved on from his previous marriage. In fact, they can’t understand why Porsha would get involved with the former husband of a coworker. However, Porsha said she didn’t break the girl code. She was never friends with Falynn Guobadia. And what fans of the show witnessed was just reality television basics. Falynn had to be introduced by someone on the show. Producers figured that it should be Porsha. So she doesn’t think she’s crossing the line being with Simon.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Katie Couric, 64, Reveals Husband John Molner, 58, Recently Had a Cancer Scare Involving ‘A Tumor The Size of a Coconut’; Couric’s First Husband Passed From Colon Cancer

In an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Katie Couric shared the details of her husband’s recent cancer scare, during which they found a large tumor on his liver. Couric’s first husband passed away from colon cancer, and she has dedicated herself to raising money for cancer research and spreading awareness. Experts recommend that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screening at age 45.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvshowsace.com

‘OutDaughtered’: Danielle Busby Chops Off Hair

OutDaughtered star Danielle busby made the decision to chop off her hair this month. Now, the TLC mom didn’t get too crazy with how much she decided to lop off. But, OutDaughtered fans were a bit surprised by her new short hairstyle. OutDaughtered fans didn’t think Danielle liked short...
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Porsha Williams Got Pregnant When She Was 24 And Her Boyfriend Wanted To Keep The Baby And Raise The Child With His Mom Instead Of Porsha

Porsha Williams might have made her departure from Real Housewives of Atlanta, she still has plenty left to give. She landed her own spin off Porsha’s Family Matters and even came out with a memoir. Her book, titled The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose reveals some pretty deep stuff. It […] The post Porsha Williams Got Pregnant When She Was 24 And Her Boyfriend Wanted To Keep The Baby And Raise The Child With His Mom Instead Of Porsha appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
nowdecatur.com

Tristan Thompson Is Expecting Third Child With Personal Trainer

Reports say that Tristan Thompson is expecting his third child with a personal trainer from Texas. According to TMZ, Maralee Nichols claims that the baby was conceived in Houston back in March — around the time Tristan was in town to celebrate his 30th birthday. At that time, Tristan was reportedly still with Khloe Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Cuddle Up In PDA Photos In Honor Of 1 Year Anniversary

On Nov. 16, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated one year of dating, and the actor honored his love with a series of sweet photos on Instagram. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have made it over the one year hump! The lovebirds have officially been dating for a year as of Nov. 16, and they commemorated the occasion on Instagram. Michael took to his IG story to share a series of photos with Lori, and he wrote, “Happy Anniversary. It’s been a year, crazy!!” In the first photo, Lori is kissing Michael on the cheek, and in the second, she’s resting her head on his shoulder with her eyes closed. Another shot shows the two making silly faces to the camera, while a fourth reveals them snuggling in bed with his head on her chest.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is Porsha Williams' sister Lauren's boyfriend?

Porsha Williams allows RHOA fans to gain insight into her family life, including sister Lauren. She appears to have a new beau in her life, so we done some digging to get to know him. She is best known for sharing her story on Real Housewives of Atlanta, but her...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

'Home Alone' Star Devin Ratray, Who Played Buzz McCallister, Accused Of Strangling & Punching Girlfriend During Heated Argument

Home Alone star Devin Ratray has been accused of getting physical with his girlfriend during a domestic dispute. According to the police report, the actor — who will forever be known as the franchise character Buzz McCallister — got physical with his significant other during a heated argument inside their Hyatt hotel room in Oklahoma City last week.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy