Nick Cannon Reflects on Death of Infant Son Zen from Brain Cancer

Porsha Williams is opening up in her new spinoff. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters.” Porsha Williams has been dealing with the controversy surrounding her engagement. While she’s happy to start a new chapter with Simon Guobadia, many haven’t moved on from his previous marriage. In fact, they can’t understand why Porsha would get involved with the former husband of a coworker. However, Porsha said she didn’t break the girl code. She was never friends with Falynn Guobadia. And what fans of the show witnessed was just reality television basics. Falynn had to be introduced by someone on the show. Producers figured that it should be Porsha. So she doesn’t think she’s crossing the line being with Simon.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO