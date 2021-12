If you can't beat 'em, sign 'em. That's the apparent strategy of the New York Mets -- well, really, their strategy is to simply load up on stellar parts -- in signing Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and the No. 3 finisher in that balloting in 2021. Scherzer had a history of dominance against the Mets, including his no-hitter and his best single-game fantasy point total (49, using ESPN's traditional scoring system), four games of 25-plus points (tied for his most against a single opponent), a 2.68 ERA, an 0.94 WHIP and 213 strikeouts against them (the latter his most against a single opponent).

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO