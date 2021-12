Rep. Marie Newman sat down with Heard on the Hill outside her office on an unseasonably warm, 70-degree day earlier this month. The Illinois Democrat was unfazed — she has gotten used to the heat after successfully primarying Daniel Lipinski in 2020, facing the media’s glare during a public row over transgender rights with Longworth Building neighbor Marjorie Taylor Greene, and now as she warms up for another primary fight, this time against Sean Casten.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO