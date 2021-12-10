What Is a High-Yield Savings Account?

Good afternoon everyone, I hope you had a great weekend. Doctor of Credit has a Best Bank Account Bonuses page that he keeps up to date with the best offers each month. In that master post, he links to individual bank account bonuses with helpful information regarding the bonus details, how to avoid monthly fees, when to close the account, how often you can open a new account, and much more. For the last 7 years, I have been opening new checking accounts, savings accounts, brokerage accounts, and cash management accounts for the new member bonuses. Tt the end of each year, I share my results on the blog. Over the last 7 years, I have made $15,850 in bank account bonuses. You will receive 1099-INT tax forms every year, so you have to pay taxes on the bank account bonuses, but sometimes you can fund the opening deposit with a credit card and earn miles, points, or cash back. If you are lucky, you can meet a minimum spending requirement by funding a new checking account or reach a high spending target to earn more rewards. Here are my results from the last 7 years with links to corresponding blog post summaries:

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO