Agriculture

Soybeans finish the week in plus territory

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoybeans were modestly higher on fund and technical buying, ending the week firm. Beans followed the lead of bean meal, which was supported by strong demand, while vegetable oils continued their lower trend, pressuring bean oil futures. Near-term weather in South America continues to favor central Brazil. The USDA left its...

Soybeans, corn down after rain in South America

Soybeans were sharply lower on fund and technical selling. Argentina got rain over the weekend and parts of southern Brazil should see some early this week, bringing some short term relief. Most forecasts have a turn to generally drier weather in those portions of South America, in-line with La Nina. AgRural says 96% of Brazil’s soybean crop is planted, adding some signs of drought are already showing up in portions of the southern growing region. CONAB’s next set of crop estimates for Brazil is out January 11th. U.S. export inspections were down on the week and the year, with 2021/22 trailing 2020/21 by a substantial margin. The top destinations were China and Egypt. Soybean meal was down, except for the soon to expire December contract, and bean oil was lower on the bearish tone in the soy complex. Deliveries against December meal continue to be very light, reflecting the tight supply and demand situation.
Analyst says watch Brazil’s corn crop

December 10, 2021 By Julie Harker Filed Under: Crops, News. A crop analyst says Brazil’s latest estimates through CONAB for its corn and soybean crops are a little higher which is understandable for soybeans. But, Michael Cordonnier with Soybean and Corn Advisor tells Brownfield corn is likely another story,...
Higher ending stocks push wheat lower

Soybeans were modestly higher on short covering and technical buying. It was up and down day for beans, with some pressure from the lower move in soybean oil and support from bean meal. The big feature for soybean products was spread adjustments tied to demand expectations. In the monthly supply and demand update, the USDA left U.S. ending stocks unchanged at 340 million bushels while CONAB raised its production outlook for Brazil to a record 142.79 million tons. CONAB does note that conditions in central Brazil are better than southern Brazil thanks to timely rainfall. That dryness is indicative of a La Nina pattern and is also impacting Argentina. The USDA left its guess for Brazil unchanged at 144 million tons, with the outlook for Argentina also steady on the month at 49.5 million. Imports by China and exports for Brazil were also unchanged. Ahead of the open, unknown destinations bought 280,000 tons of U.S. beans, half for 2021/22 and half for 2022/23, pushing the total over the last six business days to 1,079,100 tons, all to either China or unknown destinations. Last week’s sales jumped 54% from the previous week, with China and Egypt leading the way.
Cattle futures slide ahead of direct cash trade

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle ended the day lower ahead of the week’s direct cash business. Boxed beef was also lower at midday. February live cattle closed $.55 lower at $137.67 and April live cattle closed $.57 lower at $141.87. January feeder cattle closed $1.62 lower at $163.40 and March feeder cattle closed $1.60 lower at $165.87.
Soybeans up, continuing to follow meal

Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. Beans followed the sharply higher meal, supported by strong cash basis levels and solid demand, ignoring the losses in bean oil. Bean oil was pressured by losses in palm oil and canola, along with some disappointment over the EPA’s revised 2020 and 2021 blending mandates. The mandate will move higher for 2022 and the EPA says it will not take blending waivers from small refiners, which has been a huge point of contention over the past few years. Beans are also monitoring weather in South America, including forecasts for dry weather in portions of southern Brazil and Argentina, in-line with a La Nina pattern. That would likely trim yields at least to some extent. However, conditions look fairly good in central Brazil and the planting pace was faster than average. China bought 130,000 tons of 2021/22 U.S. beans, the fifth business day in a row with a sale, for a running total of 799,100 tons, all to either China or unknown destinations. The USDA’s weekly export sales numbers are out Thursday morning at 8:30 Eastern/7:30 Central.
Beef, pork exports fall as corn, soybeans climb

The USDA says beef and pork export sales dropped during the week ending December 2nd. Beef hit a marketing year low following a cancellation by South Korea, but on the positive side, sales for 2022 delivery topped 10,000 tons. Pork sales were less than half of last week with a net reduction for China. China was the biggest buyer of U.S. soybeans and sorghum, also purchasing more than 200,000 tons of U.S. corn, and while wheat recovered from the prior week’s marketing year low, sales were below average. Last week marked the halfway point in the marketing year for wheat and the end of the first quarter for corn, sorghum, and soybeans.
RFA: ethanol exports move higher

U.S. ethanol exports jumped from September to October. The Renewable Fuels Association says exports of 104.74 million gallons were up 38% on the month, the biggest volume since March, with Canada claiming the top spot for the seventh month in a row. That’s the largest month of shipments to Canada in more than four years. The other top monthly markets were India, the Netherlands, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.
