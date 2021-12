It’s been nearly 50 years since humans last stepped foot on the Moon. Now NASA’s multifaceted space exploration program known as Artemis aims to reestablish humanity’s lunar presence. The ambitious program plans not only to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon but also to explore the mostly untouched lunar landscape. Pivotal to the Artemis program is the Artemis Gateway, a Moon-orbiting space station that is on track for an initial launch as early as November 2024. Members of the Artemis Gateway team will provide a mission overview on 13 December at AGU’s Fall Meeting 2021.

