ATHENS — At the request of University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead, the University Cabinet has voted unanimously to recommend that two facilities at the University of Georgia be named for some of the institution’s earliest and most distinguished African American graduates: the Science Library in memory of Shirley Mathis McBay, the first African American to earn a doctorate from UGA; and a new residence hall in honor of Harold A. Black, Mary Blackwell Diallo and Kerry Rushin Miller, the first African American students to enroll as freshmen and complete their undergraduate degrees.

ATHENS, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO