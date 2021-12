(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A central Iowa man will spend more than 22 years in federal prison for his role in dealing large amounts of methamphetamine from Mexico. Sixty-two-year-old Bobbey Robey of Roland admitted that he and others transported kilograms of meth into Iowa. Investigators used a wiretap to intercept thousands of calls and messages between Robey and the head of a meth trafficking organization in Mexico. A vehicle that had traveled from Texas was stopped near Des Moines in July of 2020 and officers located nearly five-thousand grams of pure meth that was intended for Robey. He was sentenced to 270 months on Monday after pleading guilty in May.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO