AUSTIN, Texas — Approximately 13.43% of children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas. There are about 2.9 million children in this age group across the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). According to data from the DSHS, 389,319 5 to 11-year-olds have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

