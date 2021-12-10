ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Mpls. To Receive Portion Of $26B Nationwide Settlement Against Opioid Manufactures And Distributors

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– The Minneapolis City Council has joined a nationwide settlement of lawsuits filed against manufacturers and distributors of opioids. The national settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three opioid painkiller distributors is an agreement reached with a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general, according to a release. Minnesota joined the...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

