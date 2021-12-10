Mpls. To Receive Portion Of $26B Nationwide Settlement Against Opioid Manufactures And Distributors
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– The Minneapolis City Council has joined a nationwide settlement of lawsuits filed against manufacturers and distributors of opioids. The national settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three opioid painkiller distributors is an agreement reached with a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general, according to a release. Minnesota joined the...minnesota.cbslocal.com
Comments / 2